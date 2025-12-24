Mayday’s Ashin falls from stage during concert with F4 members in Shanghai
Photos circulating online showed Ashin’s hand bleeding and his head was also believed to have hit a lighting fixture during the fall.
The final night of F4 members Jerry Yan, Vanness Wu and Vic Chou’s four-show F Forever Stellar City concert tour with Taiwanese rock band Mayday’s Ashin in Shanghai took an unexpected turn on Monday (Dec 22) when Ashin lost his footing and fell off the 2m-high stage.
The incident occurred while they were performing Party Animal. As Ashin interacted with fans and made his way toward the extended stage, he accidentally stepped off the edge, losing his balance and falling onto his back. His head was also believed to have struck a lighting fixture during the fall.
Videos circulating online captured screams rippling through the venue as Yan, Wu and Chou, along with stage crew members, rushed forward to check on him.
After a brief rest, Ashin returned to the stage to reassure fans, lightening the mood with his trademark humour.
“I didn’t even know why I suddenly had memory loss and why Mayday was missing one member,” he joked.
However, concern lingered as fans later shared images showing Ashin’s hand bleeding.
In response, Mayday’s agency B’in Music posted on social media: “Mayday’s Ashin is currently in good condition. After the performance, he will undergo a detailed examination by professional medical personnel. Thank you all for your concern.”
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/