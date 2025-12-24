Mayday’s Ashin falls from stage during concert with F4 members in Shanghai

The final night of F4 members Jerry Yan, Vanness Wu and Vic Chou’s four-show F Forever Stellar City concert tour with Taiwanese rock band Mayday’s Ashin in Shanghai took an unexpected turn on Monday (Dec 22) when Ashin lost his footing and fell off the 2m-high stage.

The incident occurred while they were performing Party Animal. As Ashin interacted with fans and made his way toward the extended stage, he accidentally stepped off the edge, losing his balance and falling onto his back. His head was also believed to have struck a lighting fixture during the fall.

Videos circulating online captured screams rippling through the venue as Yan, Wu and Chou, along with stage crew members, rushed forward to check on him.

After a brief rest, Ashin returned to the stage to reassure fans, lightening the mood with his trademark humour.

“I didn’t even know why I suddenly had memory loss and why Mayday was missing one member,” he joked.