Taiwanese group Mayday to perform at Singapore National Stadium in January 2024
General ticket sales will begin on Oct 19.
Taiwanese rock band Mayday will be performing in Singapore on Jan 13, 2024. On Tuesday (Oct 3), event organiser Live Nation Singapore announced that the Here, After, Us hitmakers will hold a one night only concert at the Singapore National Stadium.
The show is part of the band's Nowhere Re: Live tour.
Tickets go on general sale on Oct 19 at 10am via Ticketmaster and SingPost outlets. Prices have not been revealed.
Fans can prep themselves for the pre-sales, which still start at 10am on Oct 17 and last until 9am on Oct 18 for Maybank credit and debit cardmembers.
You can access the pre-sale simply by using your Maybank cards that have been issued in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Philippines and Cambodia to complete your ticket purchase.
Another presale, for Singtel mobile users, will happen on Oct 18 from 10am to 11.59pm.
Mayday was formed in 1997 and currently comprises members Monster, Ashin, Stone, Masa and Ming. They've won more than 10 awards at Golden Melody Awards which is the Taiwanese equivalent of the Grammy Awards.