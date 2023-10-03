Taiwanese group Mayday to perform at Singapore National Stadium in January 2024

Taiwanese rock band Mayday will be performing in Singapore on Jan 13, 2024. On Tuesday (Oct 3), event organiser Live Nation Singapore announced that the Here, After, Us hitmakers will hold a one night only concert at the Singapore National Stadium.

The show is part of the band's Nowhere Re: Live tour.

Tickets go on general sale on Oct 19 at 10am via Ticketmaster and SingPost outlets. Prices have not been revealed.