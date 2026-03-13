South Korean entertainer MC Dingdong threatens legal action after viral video of assault on female livestreamer

South Korean entertainer MC Dingdong, whose real name is Heo Yong-woon, has threatened legal action against netizens after a viral clip of him pulling the hair of a female livestreamer made its rounds globally.

The incident happened during a recent livestream, known as an Excel broadcast, that was hosted by MC Dingdong. Such livestreams feature livestreamers performing requests and competing for viewers' donations, which are then ranked onscreen and organised like an Excel spreadsheet.

During the livestream on Mar 7, while carrying out a mission requested by a viewer, a female livestreamer performed a rap that referenced MC Dingdong's past legal troubles, including his DUI charges – which saw him sentenced to 18 months in prison and receiving two years of probation.

As a result, MC Dingdong became visibly enraged and pulled on the livestreamer's hair for several seconds, before storming off camera.

He later returned and apologised to viewers and the livestreamer, saying through tears: "As soon as I heard about the incident from two years ago, I suddenly thought of my kids and lost my temper...I had no work at all for a year and a half and only recently started trying to live diligently again."

Days after the clip of the incident went viral, MC Dingdong took to his Instagram page to address the situation while also threatening to take "civil and criminal action".