South Korean entertainer MC Dingdong threatens legal action after viral video of assault on female livestreamer
Following a viral clip of MC Dingdong pulling the hair of a female livestreamer during a broadcast, the South Korean entertainer has threatened to take "civil and criminal action" against those who spread the video without mosaics or post comments with "malicious slander or false information".
South Korean entertainer MC Dingdong, whose real name is Heo Yong-woon, has threatened legal action against netizens after a viral clip of him pulling the hair of a female livestreamer made its rounds globally.
The incident happened during a recent livestream, known as an Excel broadcast, that was hosted by MC Dingdong. Such livestreams feature livestreamers performing requests and competing for viewers' donations, which are then ranked onscreen and organised like an Excel spreadsheet.
During the livestream on Mar 7, while carrying out a mission requested by a viewer, a female livestreamer performed a rap that referenced MC Dingdong's past legal troubles, including his DUI charges – which saw him sentenced to 18 months in prison and receiving two years of probation.
As a result, MC Dingdong became visibly enraged and pulled on the livestreamer's hair for several seconds, before storming off camera.
He later returned and apologised to viewers and the livestreamer, saying through tears: "As soon as I heard about the incident from two years ago, I suddenly thought of my kids and lost my temper...I had no work at all for a year and a half and only recently started trying to live diligently again."
Days after the clip of the incident went viral, MC Dingdong took to his Instagram page to address the situation while also threatening to take "civil and criminal action".
His full message reads:
"Hello. This is MC Dingdong. I would like to personally state my position regarding the video that has recently been spreading online and on social media.
Among the content currently circulating online, there are clearly parts that are different from the facts or have been distorted and exaggerated based only on certain scenes. I am taking this matter very seriously and through my legal representative, I am currently proceeding with the necessary measures, including civil and criminal action.
In particular, I will respond without leniency to acts such as posting or spreading videos or photos without mosaics, distributing information whose facts have not been verified and posts or comments that contain malicious slander or false information.
As this matter is currently under investigation and legal procedures are in progress, the further spread of unverified speculation or one-sided claims could cause additional harm. I kindly ask that you refrain from indiscriminate sharing and defamatory remarks until the facts have been confirmed.
I also do not take the gravity of this incident lightly and I will take responsibility for the necessary aspects until the end. However, I will no longer overlook the situation in which information that differs from the facts is spreading as if it were established truth.
The accurate details will be clearly revealed through legal procedures and the investigation.
I sincerely apologise for causing concern."
The female livestreamer has since filed a complaint against MC Dingdong, saying she is currently undergoing psychiatric counselling for PTSD and panic attacks.
She also claimed that he offered a settlement of 10 million won (US$6,700), but she has rejected it.