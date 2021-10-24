Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Vin Diesel walks Meadow, the late Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle at her wedding
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Vin Diesel walks Meadow, the late Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle at her wedding

The Fast & Furious actor is her godfather.

 

Vin Diesel walks Meadow, the late Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle at her wedding

Vin Diesel gave his goddaughter Meadow Walker away at her wedding, standing in for her late father Paul. (Photo: Instagram/Meadow Walker)

Sharon Salim
Sharon Salim
24 Oct 2021 01:56PM (Updated: 24 Oct 2021 01:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Meadow Walker, the only daughter of the late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker, posted photos capturing special moments from her wedding day, on Instagram.

One of the pictures, which shows Diesel walking her down the aisle, melted hearts (cue tears), including those from fans of the popular Fast & Furious movie franchise. 

RELATED:

Diesel and the late Walker were co-stars in the franchise but both had known each other before that. Diesel became Meadow Walker’s godfather when she was born in 1998, two years before the men appeared in the first Fast & Furious movie.

“Paul would have been so proud of this moment,” a fan commented on Meadow Walker’s Instagram post, while another went: “Love that Vin Diesel is like a father to you, love your relationship.”

Added a fan on Twitter: “I'm never recovering from how sweet that is. Brothers forever.”

The 22-year-old model married actor Louis Thornton-Allan, and had previously showed off her engagement ring in an earlier Instagram video in August. 

Paul Walker, who played Brian O'Conner in Fast & Furious, died in a car accident in 2013.  

 

Source: CNA/ss

Related Topics

Movies wedding Entertainment

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us