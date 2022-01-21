Meat Loaf, singer of I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That), dies aged 74

Meat Loaf, the singer best known for the Bat Out Of Hell album and the hit song I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), has died at the age of 74, a statement on his official Facebook page said on Friday (Jan 21).

No cause of death was revealed.

The American singer and actor, otherwise known as Michael Lee Aday, had a career spanning six decades, and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

His family said in a statement: “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

The singer was known for the bestselling album trilogy, Bat Out Of Hell. The second album, Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell yielded the hit song, I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That). He also played Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and appeared in other movies such as Fight Club

Aday died on Thursday (Jan 20) night with his wife by his side, according to Deadline, citing his longtime agent Michael Greene.

Greene also told the publication that the singer’s daughters, Pearl and Amanda, as well as close friends had a chance to spend time with him and say their goodbyes.