Mediacorp 987 launches radio-themed escape room experience at Xcape Singapore

Mediacorp 987 has teamed up with Xcape Singapore for a new escape room experience that puts players inside a fictionalised version of the radio station, where they must solve puzzles and uncover the mystery behind a hijacked radio signal.

Mediacorp 987's Signal Hijacked: The Purge Protocol runs from now until Nov 1, 2026, and is billed as Singapore's first radio-themed escape room experience.

Players take on the roles of new interns arriving at 987 for their first day. A guided tour of the station by a 987 radio personality takes a darker turn at night when a citywide Purge begins, and participants will need to solve the mystery event before time runs out.