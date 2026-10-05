Mediacorp 987 launches radio-themed escape room experience at Xcape Singapore
The experience will feature seven 987 personalities through audio and visual elements and will run from now until Nov 1.
Mediacorp 987 has teamed up with Xcape Singapore for a new escape room experience that puts players inside a fictionalised version of the radio station, where they must solve puzzles and uncover the mystery behind a hijacked radio signal.
Mediacorp 987's Signal Hijacked: The Purge Protocol runs from now until Nov 1, 2026, and is billed as Singapore's first radio-themed escape room experience.
Players take on the roles of new interns arriving at 987 for their first day. A guided tour of the station by a 987 radio personality takes a darker turn at night when a citywide Purge begins, and participants will need to solve the mystery event before time runs out.
The 75-minute experience is designed for groups of three to eight people.
Seven 987 personalities – Ann Nicole, Avery Aloysius, Germaine Tan, Joakim Gomez, Louisa Kan, Natasha Faisal and Sonia Chew – feature in the experience through curated audio and visual elements.
Tickets are priced at S$39.90 per person for standard sessions and S$45.90 per person for peak sessions after 6pm.
The experience runs at Xcape Singapore from now until Nov 1. Tickets are available through Xcape Singapore's website.