Final-year polytechnic student Georgina Dobson wins Mediacorp's 987 STAR competition

A new voice may soon grace the airwaves: The winner of Mediacorp's 987 STAR 2025 competition, final-year psychology studies student from Temasek Polytechnic Georgina Pattarida Dobson.

Dobson on Saturday (May 31) beat out the other three finalists – Lex Whitlock, Nicolette Callie Wee and Shaniah Kiew – in a two-hour grand finale to win the S$5,000 cash prize, courtesy of Fisherman's Friend, and a contract with Mediacorp 987.

According to Dobson's LinkedIn profile, she is also president of her polytechnic's emcees club.

"Winning still feels so surreal – someone please pinch me! I’ve grown tremendously since the very day I first stepped into the audition booth. I’m incredibly grateful for the unwavering support and guidance from our amazing mentors throughout this journey," she said.

"I'm also especially thankful for the friendships I’ve built with so many insanely talented contestants. Can’t wait to see what exciting adventures await with Mediacorp 987!”

Hosted by 987 DJs Sonia Chew and Joakim Gomez, the search for the next big audio personality kicked off at the start of April. The competition sought to uncover budding talent, serving as a launchpad for their future careers in the entertainment industry, like what similar contests did for past winners and radio DJs Ann Nicole, Kimberly Wang and Chew herself.