Mediacorp actor Benjamin Tan’s mother who had been in a coma dies

Tan’s mother had been on life support since slipping into a coma on Jul 4, 2021. In an earlier interview with 8 Days, Tan revealed that the 52-year-old had a blood clot that was pressing against her brain stem and a CT scan showed that she was experiencing internal bleeding in her brain.

In the interview, Tan also shared his close bond with his mother. “Her world revolves around me since young till today, and I can't express how grateful I am. She has never doubted the choices I've made over the years, and only showed support. For that reason, I do feel like I have yet to produce any good results in my acting career for her to be proud of. Or, to even give her a better life, so she could stop worrying about me and the family,” the actor said.

Condolences have since been pouring in from Tan’s media colleagues including Zoe Tay, Ayden Sng, Bryan Wong, Ben Yeo, Fang Rong, Dennis Chow, James Seah and Chantalle Ng.