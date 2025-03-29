Actor Shaun Chen's father dies in Malaysia hit-and-run accident

The post contained two videos.

In the first video, Chen shared that the accident occurred at around 10:35am. His father was making his way home on a motorcycle when a car hit him. After hitting Chen’s father, the driver fled the scene.

Chen said that his father was conveyed to the hospital where doctors declared him brain dead. The older Chen subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

The actor, who is currently in Thailand with his family, urged the errant driver to come forward.

“Selamat Hari Raya. I hope that you can say sorry to my daddy. He didn’t know you. I don’t know why you did that to him, I just want you to say sorry,” Chen urged.

The 46-year-old stressed that he “will not seek revenge”.

In another video, dashcam footage showed that Chen’s father was riding in the middle of the lane when a car hit him from the right.

The driver did not slow down and instead fled the scene.

There was also a screenshot clearly showing the license plate number of the vehicle involved in the incident.

Fellow Mediacorp actors have since extended their condolences on Instagram.

Rebecca Lim said, “I am so so so sorry.”

Elvin Ng wrote, “So sorry to hear this. My deepest condolences to you and your family.”

Jesseca Liu also left a message, in which she said, “Stay strong! My deepest condolences to you and family!”

Chantalle Ng called the accident “absolutely heartbreaking”.

Romeo Tan wrote, “This is really unacceptable!!! My heart goes out to you and your family during this difficult time. Stay strong Shaun!”