Mediacorp announces new projects, including script co-developments with Marry My Husband writer and Golden Horse winner

On Thursday (Dec 4), Mediacorp unveiled a new set of upcoming projects and initiatives at this year's Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF). Singapore’s national media network previously announced new partnerships on the first day of ATF 2025, a content market held annually for television, film and digital media industries in Asia.

Firstly, Mediacorp will be co-developing three new scripts with international production companies from South Korea and China.

The first script is for the upcoming South Korean romance series Orange Boy From The North. Written by Shin Yu-dam, the screenwriter of the hit 2024 series Marry My Husband, Orange Boy From The North tells the story of a privileged North Korean boy and a humble South Korean girl who meet in Singapore, leading to an unlikely relationship. The show is produced by South Korea's Mr Romance, who previously worked on the Disney+ series Moving.

The second script is for the crime-fantasy thriller, The Penrose Trap, from renowned screenwriter and producer Gary Tang, who directed the iconic TVB legal drama File Of Justice. The Penrose Trap follows a journalist and a young woman who, a decade after a family tragedy, reopen the unsolved case that once shattered their town. As they search for the truth, they encounter unexpected allies and enemies.

The third script is a collaboration with Golden Horse-winning writer-director Lau Kok Rui. Titled Voyage Unknown, the series is set aboard a luxury cruise liner and follows three generations of families with their own private missions.

In a statement, Mediacorp's chief content officer, Virginia Lim, said: “These new co-development projects reflect our ongoing collaboration with creative teams across the region. Working with partners beyond Singapore brings fresh perspectives and strengthens the relationships we’ve built across Asia. Each project is an opportunity to tell stories that highlight the diversity and richness of Asian cultures.”