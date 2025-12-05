Mediacorp announces new projects, including script co-developments with Marry My Husband writer and Golden Horse winner
The second day of the 2025 Asia TV Forum & Market saw Mediacorp announcing several projects, including new script co-developments and a new edition of its mentorship programme.
On Thursday (Dec 4), Mediacorp unveiled a new set of upcoming projects and initiatives at this year's Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF). Singapore’s national media network previously announced new partnerships on the first day of ATF 2025, a content market held annually for television, film and digital media industries in Asia.
Firstly, Mediacorp will be co-developing three new scripts with international production companies from South Korea and China.
The first script is for the upcoming South Korean romance series Orange Boy From The North. Written by Shin Yu-dam, the screenwriter of the hit 2024 series Marry My Husband, Orange Boy From The North tells the story of a privileged North Korean boy and a humble South Korean girl who meet in Singapore, leading to an unlikely relationship. The show is produced by South Korea's Mr Romance, who previously worked on the Disney+ series Moving.
The second script is for the crime-fantasy thriller, The Penrose Trap, from renowned screenwriter and producer Gary Tang, who directed the iconic TVB legal drama File Of Justice. The Penrose Trap follows a journalist and a young woman who, a decade after a family tragedy, reopen the unsolved case that once shattered their town. As they search for the truth, they encounter unexpected allies and enemies.
The third script is a collaboration with Golden Horse-winning writer-director Lau Kok Rui. Titled Voyage Unknown, the series is set aboard a luxury cruise liner and follows three generations of families with their own private missions.
In a statement, Mediacorp's chief content officer, Virginia Lim, said: “These new co-development projects reflect our ongoing collaboration with creative teams across the region. Working with partners beyond Singapore brings fresh perspectives and strengthens the relationships we’ve built across Asia. Each project is an opportunity to tell stories that highlight the diversity and richness of Asian cultures.”
Mediacorp has also announced that Inkspiration, its mentorship programme for aspiring Chinese drama scriptwriters, will return for a second season. Over four months, participants will take part in mentorship sessions and intensive masterclasses, guided by a lineup of A-list professionals with industry experience.
The new edition of Inkspiration is open to all Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 16 and above, and submissions will run from December 2025 to February 2026. More details can be found on its website.
The second day of ATF 2025 also saw Mediacorp announcing the winners of the 2025 ATF x Mediacorp Co-Production Pitch, which spotlights outstanding storytellers and original content ideas from around the world.
This year’s competition drew 75 eligible entries from 21 countries, including India, Japan, Thailand and Malaysia.
The top two winning projects are Japan's Blood Pact and Thailand's The Musical Chairs.
The former was submitted by Japanese production company Toei, known for the Kamen Rider and Super Sentai franchises. The supernatural thriller follows six high school students who unwittingly awaken a deadly curse after offering blood to a mysterious jenglot figurine.
The latter revolves around a series of murders in Bangkok tied to a classical-music radio channel broadcasting 24 hours a day. Each time the music stops, another killing occurs – turning the city into a deadly game of musical chairs as investigators race to predict the next silence.
The projects each received a cash prize of S$10,000 (US$7,700) and will have the opportunity to be considered for co-production with Mediacorp.