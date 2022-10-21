Mediacorp awarded 2 trophies at 2022 Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards

Mediacorp has won two coveted dolphin trophies at the prestigious 13th Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards, announced on Wednesday (Oct 19) in Cannes, France. These were for CNA documentaries Forgotten Heroes, which clinched a gold in the History and Personalities/Portraits category; and Disease Hunters: Mosquito Mayhem, which took a silver in the Science, Technology and Innovation category. A third CNA documentary, One Way, was recognised as a finalist in the Human Concerns and Social Issues category.

Forgotten Heroes traces the stories of four courageous individuals from Singapore who found themselves on battlefields thousands of miles from home during World War II. From the blood-soaked beaches of Northern France to the icy waters of the North Atlantic Ocean, and from the violent skies over southern China to the brutalities of a Japanese POW camp in Java, the documentary recounts the true stories of Singaporeans who lived through turbulent times. Forgotten Heroes features an interview with one of the world's last remaining “Flying Tigers”, along with moving testimonies from the families of war heroes and leading World War II experts.

Turning the spotlight on humankind’s war with mosquitoes, Disease Hunters: Mosquito Mayhem features experts who combat mosquitoes and study the diseases they transmit like dengue and malaria. The programme explores promising solutions to mosquito-borne diseases, such as monoclonal antibodies, genetically-engineered mosquitoes and Wolbachia bacteria. Disease Hunters: Mosquito Mayhem also unpacks emerging challenges such as drug-resistant super malaria, insecticide-resistant mosquitoes, zoonotic transfer, global warming and migration.