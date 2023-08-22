Mediacorp's new reality show Battle Of The Buskers unveils top 10 acts, showcase to be held in September

On Monday (Aug 21), Mediacorp's Battle Of The Buskers unveiled the top 10 acts who will be duking it out to earn a S$10,000 cash prize. The competition aims to showcase the talent in Singapore's busking scene and recently ended its first phase, which saw 16 acts battling each other in public spaces.

Now, the remaining contestants will face a series of challenges in the quarter finals on Sep 30 and Oct 7 as well as the semi final on Oct 14. The top five contestants will then battle it out at the grand final on Nov 5.

Before the next phase of the competition starts, audiences can watch their favourites at a showcase session at Plaza Singapura on Sep 23.

Here are the 10 acts who will embark on the next stage of Battle Of The Buskers.