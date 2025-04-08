Meet your favourite radio DJs and catch the cast of Emerald Hill at Mediacorp’s The Big Grand Draw on Apr 12

Mediacorp’s The Big Grand Draw is set to take place at Suntec City Atrium, Tower 1 & 2 on Saturday (Apr 12) from 1pm to 6pm.

One lucky winner will go home with a S$10,000 (US$7,400) cash prize while another listener will win a seven-day Bhutan tour with a 5-star hotel upgrade throughout for four, valued at S$15,000, at the event, which is part of Mediacorp's radio stations' on-ground engagement to bring their radio personalities closer to listeners.

Attendees can meet their favourite radio personalities in person and enjoy live performances by the DJs from GOLD 905, CLASS 95, 987, CNA938, CAPITAL 958, LOVE 972, YES933, Warna 942, RIA 897 and Oli 968.

These include John Klass, Sophie Gollifer, Jean Danker, Nity Baizura, Zhu Zeliang, Gerald Koh and Sajini.

Fans can also meet and greet cast members from Chinese dramas Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story and Devil Behind The Gate during the event, including actors Tyler Ten, Romeo Tan, Juin Teh, Jernelle Oh, Yunis To, Desmond Tan, Sheryl Ang and Cheryl Chou.

Aspiring radio DJs can take part in live auditions for Mediacorp’s latest talent competition, 987 Star, where radio station 987 is searching for “an all-rounded media sensation with a standout voice, captivating charm, and a flair for social media content creation”.

Interested participants may visit the 987 Star booth to audition and receive expert tips from the 987 personalities who will be there to guide them.