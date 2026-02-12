Mediacorp unveils Chinese New Year 2026 TV specials, concerts and digital treats

Mediacorp has announced its slate of Chinese New Year 2026 programming, including the live Chinese New Year Eve Special 2026, festive dramas and movies, and digital offerings across its TV, streaming and audio platforms.

Mediacorp’s Chinese New Year Eve Special 2026 will air live on Feb 16 at 10.30pm on Channel 8, mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment’s YouTube channel. It will be hosted by actor and host Guo Liang, host Lee Teng, Yes933 Radio DJ Hazelle Teo, and actress and Miss Universe Singapore 2016 Cheryl Chou.

A rousing opening number will see Tyler Ten, Zhai Siming, He Ying Ying and Denise Camilla Tan perform with Dance Ensemble Singapore. This will be followed by a calligraphy dance performance by Zoe Tay, Chen Hanwei, Tiffany Ho and June Tan, which blends movement with live brushwork. Romeo Tan, Herman Keh, Sheryl Ang and Jernelle Oh then add a dynamic twist with a song-and-skate performance.

Music and laughter take centrestage as stars including Xiang Yun, Hong Hui Fang, Aileen Tan, Marcus Chin, Desmond Tan, Paige Chua, Pierre Png, and Carrie Wong perform festive hits, while the legendary OG Gang – Chen Shucheng, Zhu Houren, and Richard Low – add their signature humour through a mix of stand-up and song.

The variety special will include cross-cultural segments, such as a Teochew opera performance and a sustainability-themed Green Drumming segment using upcycled instruments. The evening will culminate in the premiere of Mediacorp’s 2026 Chinese New Year theme song, Money Money, performed by Xiang Yun, Zhu Zeliang and Star Search 2024 winner Tiffany Ho.

Beyond the eve broadcast, Mediacorp will also roll out a curated festive line-up across Channel 8, Channel U and streaming service mewatch from Feb 16. Programmes include variety specials, concerts, dramas and films for different age groups, including regional films like The Goldfinger and Cyber Heist from Hong Kong, Hindi film We Are Family, and Korean titles like My Puppy and Single In Seoul.