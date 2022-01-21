Catch My Star Bride telemovie, Chinese New Year countdown show and more during the festive period

Chinese New Year is coming up faster than you know and Mediacorp is celebrating with a host of shows, movies and other programmes to get you in the festive mood.

Don't forget to tune in to the Lunar New Year’s Eve Special 2022 countdown show on Jan 31. Hosted by Guo Liang, Kym Ng, Kimberly Wang, Jeremy Chan, Lee Teng and Juin Teh, the show will feature performances from a star-studded line-up of your favourite local artistes, including Zoe Tay, Ya Hui, Paige Chua, Desmond Tan and many more.

There’ll also be a collaborative performance by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra and the Singapore National Youth Chinese Orchestra, together with artistes Rebecca Lim, Chen Hanwei, Elvin Ng and James Seah, as well as audience favourites like zodiac predictions. Catch the show on Jan 31 at 10.30pm, live on meWATCH, Channel 8 and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel.

The fun doesn’t stop there as audiences can also look forward to specially curated programmes on meWATCH, Channel 8 and Channel U, running from Jan 31 to Feb 2.

Catch the My Star Bride – Hi, Mai Phương Thảo telemovie, a special spin-off to the popular drama series starring Chantelle Ng as Fang Cao and Xu Bin as Shi Jie on Feb 1 at 7.45pm. Find out what happens when Fang Cao’s childhood friend Xu Wen Wu (played by Shane Pow), develops feelings for her, creating a love triangle between the three of them.

Other not-to-be-missed shows during this period include The New King of Comedy, All’s Well End’s Well 2020, Ip Man 4: The Finale, Soul Snatcher, Chasing The Dragon II: Wild Wild Bunch and The Rookies.

Viewers are also in for a treat in February as they get to witness the annual Chingay showcase, themed Ignite Our Dreams, along with this year’s River Hongbao 2022: Singapore Talent Night, where local artistes will showcase traditional and modern performances, a short play and even a wushu performance.

You can catch Chingay50 live on Feb 12 at 8pm on Chingay’s Facebook page and website, and then on meWATCH, Channel 5 and Channel 8 on Feb 27 at 7pm. River Hongbao 2022 – Singapore Talent Night is available on meWATCH, Channel 8 and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube on Feb 15 at 8pm.

To find out what else is in store, including an interactive game called Hu Tiger Prosperity Dash on the meREWARDS app, head to https://www.mediacorp.sg/lny2022.