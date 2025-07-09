Mediacorp music festival Cloud 9 returns at It’s Giving Fest with performances from Benjamin Kheng, Shazza and more

In the mood for some local music this weekend? Mediacorp’s Cloud 9 concert is back as part of It's Giving Fest, a free two-day festival organised by the government from 11am at *SCAPE to celebrate Singapore's 60th birthday.

The concert will take place on the evenings of Jul 12 and 13 from 7pm to 9.30pm and will feature performances from over 10 homegrown artistes, such as Benjamin Kheng, Alyph, Fariz Jabba, Shazza, Shye and Culture SG.

Admission is free, with entry granted to the first 1,000 attendees each evening on a first-come, first-served basis.

Cloud 9's inaugural edition, held on Feb 15, was staged as a music festival and drew a crowd of over 4,000 fans.

In addition to live performances, It's Giving Fest will also showcase original creative works, including eight short films and five song compositions produced by students from institutes of higher learning. The works will reflect their aspirations and hope for Singapore.

Other highlights include it's Giving Fest participants teaming up with local artistes such as Desmond Tan, Annette Lee, Zhang Ze Tong, Das and more in a Back to School: Class Clash Showdown. This segment features five high-energy games, with exclusive prizes to be won. Pre-registration is required for this activity, along with a S$5 donation to SGSHARE – the national regular giving programme.

Beyond these, attendees can also look forward to a diverse range of activities including a celebrity charity auction, youth talent showcase, interactive SG60 digital tapestry, arcade games, flea markets and food trucks.

It’s Giving Fest is organised by the government in partnership with SG Youth Plan and Mediacorp Cloud 9. For more information, visit the event’s official website.