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Mediacorp Cloud 9 music fest features Fifty Fifty, Max, Em Beihold and Ozi
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Entertainment

Mediacorp Cloud 9 music fest features Fifty Fifty, Max, Em Beihold and Ozi

The five-hour music festival was held on Saturday (May 9) at the Arena @ Expo, bringing together international and regional acts.

Mediacorp Cloud 9 music fest features Fifty Fifty, Max, Em Beihold and Ozi

The Mediacorp Cloud 9 music festival featured various artists, including Max. (Photo: Mediacorp)

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Izza Haziqah Abdul Rahman
Izza Haziqah Abdul Rahman
11 May 2026 03:19PM (Updated: 11 May 2026 03:25PM)
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Mediacorp’s Cloud 9 music festival took place on Saturday (May 9) at the Arena @ Expo, featuring a line-up of international and regional acts.

The five-hour event ran from 6pm to 11pm and included performances by K-pop group Fifty Fifty and American singer-songwriter Em Beihold, both of whom were performing in Singapore for the first time.

Fifty Fifty at Mediacorp Cloud 9. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Fifty Fifty, a South Korean girl group, is best known for its global hit Cupid, which gained international attention in 2023. Beihold rose to prominence with Numb Little Bug, a charting single released in 2022.

Em Beihold is an American singer-songwriter best known for her 2022 single Numb Little Bug. (Photo: Mediacorp)

The festival also featured American pop artist Max, whose full name is Max Schneider, known for his rise to fame on YouTube and songs such as Lights Down Low and Love Me Less. Taiwanese rapper Ozi, who has built a following with tracks like BO and Ugly, also performed. 

Known for songs Mimpi and Lane Lain Line, K-Clique is an 8-member Malaysian hip-hop group from Sabah, Malaysia. (Photo: Mediacorp)

From the region, Malaysian hip-hop group K-Clique performed songs including Mimpi and Sah Tu Satu, while Singaporean artist DJ Kiara represented the local scene.

Singaporean artist WhyLucas and US-born Japanese singer Rol3ert performed together at the music festival. (Photo: Mediacorp)

One of the collaborations during the show involved Japanese indie-pop act Rol3ert and Singaporean singer-songwriter WhyLucas.

The Cloud 9 Experiential Zone is an extension of music event for festival goers to interact with. (Photo: Mediacorp)

The event also featured a Cloud 9 Experiential Zone with interactive installations, including a mirror photo station, a digital wall for messages and drawings, and a light-responsive runway. 

Performance highlights will be released on mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube from May 15.

Source: CNA/iz

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Mediacorp Music Music Festival
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