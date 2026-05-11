Mediacorp Cloud 9 music fest features Fifty Fifty, Max, Em Beihold and Ozi
The five-hour music festival was held on Saturday (May 9) at the Arena @ Expo, bringing together international and regional acts.
Mediacorp’s Cloud 9 music festival took place on Saturday (May 9) at the Arena @ Expo, featuring a line-up of international and regional acts.
The five-hour event ran from 6pm to 11pm and included performances by K-pop group Fifty Fifty and American singer-songwriter Em Beihold, both of whom were performing in Singapore for the first time.
Fifty Fifty, a South Korean girl group, is best known for its global hit Cupid, which gained international attention in 2023. Beihold rose to prominence with Numb Little Bug, a charting single released in 2022.
The festival also featured American pop artist Max, whose full name is Max Schneider, known for his rise to fame on YouTube and songs such as Lights Down Low and Love Me Less. Taiwanese rapper Ozi, who has built a following with tracks like BO and Ugly, also performed.
From the region, Malaysian hip-hop group K-Clique performed songs including Mimpi and Sah Tu Satu, while Singaporean artist DJ Kiara represented the local scene.
One of the collaborations during the show involved Japanese indie-pop act Rol3ert and Singaporean singer-songwriter WhyLucas.
The event also featured a Cloud 9 Experiential Zone with interactive installations, including a mirror photo station, a digital wall for messages and drawings, and a light-responsive runway.
Performance highlights will be released on mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube from May 15.