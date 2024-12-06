Mediacorp to collaborate with award-winning global studios on future projects, including a supernatural romance series
The Singapore-based media company announced more projects on the second day of this year's Asia TV Forum & Market.
The second day of Asia TV Forum & Market 2024 on Thursday (Dec 5) saw Singapore-based media company Mediacorp unveiling more projects and collaborations with global brands.
In addition to working with Netflix and British children's media company Moonbug Entertainment, Mediacorp will be collaborating with the likes of Chinese production company Linmon Media and Taiwan’s Three Giant Production on future works.
Thursday's event saw Mediacorp signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Linmon Media which is known for popular Chinese titles such as Nothing But Thirty and A Journey To Love. As part of the MOU, both companies will explore collaborations in production and facilitate exchanges of creative and production talent between China and Singapore.
In a statement, Mediacorp's chief content officer Virginia Lim said: "Partnering with Linmon Media allows us to create impactful, compelling content that resonates with audiences globally. We’re excited to combine our expertise in storytelling and production as we work together to showcase the best of what Singapore and China have to offer."
Zhou Yuan, the co-founder of Linmon Media, added: "This partnership marks a pivotal step in advancing our vision of cultural exchange and content synergy on a global scale. By leveraging our combined strengths, this collaboration will significantly enhance the production, distribution, and promotion of international content, allowing us to reach a broader and more diverse audience."
Mediacorp also announced that it had signed an MOU with Taiwan's Three Giant Production – the company behind the hit series Bump Off Lover which won three awards at the 41st Golden Bell Awards.
As part of this collaboration, the two companies will co-produce a supernatural romance fantasy-themed Chinese drama titled Our Midnight Scary Tales – based on the novel of the same name.
Set to be filmed in Taiwan and Singapore, Our Midnight Scary Tales tells the story of a boy with the ability to see spirits who travels to Singapore and falls in love with a girl who wants to reconnect with her dead grandfather.
The production will also involve artistes and crew members from Taiwan and Singapore.
"Romance, horror, and the supernatural are popular themes that fascinate many in this region. Our Midnight Scary Tales will not only blend these elements in one captivating drama, but also showcase uniquely Singaporean stories and our rich local culture" said Virginia Lim.
Chiang Feng Hung, CEO and director of Three Giant Production, added: "We are pleased to collaborate with Mediacorp on Our Midnight Scary Tales, an original IP adapted from a web novel that tells a story of fantasy and romance. With this drama, we hope to bring together both our strong storytelling and production capabilities to excite audiences from across the globe while showcasing diverse cultures and stories."
After the success of 2023's Stranger In The Dark and 2024's Once Upon A New Year's Eve, Mediacorp returns with its next foray into virtual production: Perfectly Imperfect. Set to debut on mewatch and Channel 8 in August 2025, the fantasy-romance series explores the afterlife and is set in the underworld.
The series will be filmed at one of Southeast Asia’s largest virtual production facilities which features LED displays with high colour accuracy and pixel pitch resolution to allow real and virtual environments to merge seamlessly on set.
This setup also enables the team to visualise complex scenes in real-time, cutting down on post-production while also reducing the need for physical sets.
Are you up for creating the next viral micro-drama? Mediacorp is inviting pitches for its new initiative, First Frames: SG60. The aim is to discover short-form stories that celebrate Singapore’s journey and aspirations, as part of the country's 60th birthday in 2025.
Pitches must captivate viewers with authentic characters and strong emotional resonance. They must also incorporate uniquely Singaporean elements and showcase innovative ways to explore Singapore's identity and journey.
More information on First Frames: SG60 can be found on this website.
Following its launch in September, the ATF x Mediacorp Drama Concepts & Co-Production Pitch – which welcomes scriptwriters and production companies all over the world to submit their concepts and potentially work on a new drama with Mediacorp – announced that three winners made the cut.
The titles are:
1. Cycle – Written by Singaporean scriptwriter Alan Sim, it follows a broke ex-banker who, after finding refuge in a brutal, underground world where couriers compete on two wheels to win lucrative but mysterious job assignments, is forced to make a choice between money and ethics when he discovers the murderous nature of his work.
2. Detective Daji – It follows a detective with the Singaporean Police Force who is murdered in the line of duty but gets a second chance at life when she is resurrected by an ancient Fox Demon, hell-bent on revenge and reclaiming her place in the demonic world.
3. Drawn In – The film tells the story of a shy but talented teenage artist with the ability to turn her drawings into reality. She must now decide whether to use her power for personal gain or to help her friends.
The winners each got a cash prize of S$10,000 and an opportunity to work with Mediacorp to bring their ideas from storyboard to screen.