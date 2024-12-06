Mediacorp to collaborate with award-winning global studios on future projects, including a supernatural romance series

Mediacorp also announced that it had signed an MOU with Taiwan's Three Giant Production – the company behind the hit series Bump Off Lover which won three awards at the 41st Golden Bell Awards.

As part of this collaboration, the two companies will co-produce a supernatural romance fantasy-themed Chinese drama titled Our Midnight Scary Tales – based on the novel of the same name.

Set to be filmed in Taiwan and Singapore, Our Midnight Scary Tales tells the story of a boy with the ability to see spirits who travels to Singapore and falls in love with a girl who wants to reconnect with her dead grandfather.

The production will also involve artistes and crew members from Taiwan and Singapore.

"Romance, horror, and the supernatural are popular themes that fascinate many in this region. Our Midnight Scary Tales will not only blend these elements in one captivating drama, but also showcase uniquely Singaporean stories and our rich local culture" said Virginia Lim.

Chiang Feng Hung, CEO and director of Three Giant Production, added: "We are pleased to collaborate with Mediacorp on Our Midnight Scary Tales, an original IP adapted from a web novel that tells a story of fantasy and romance. With this drama, we hope to bring together both our strong storytelling and production capabilities to excite audiences from across the globe while showcasing diverse cultures and stories."