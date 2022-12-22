What’s the easiest Vietnamese dish to make? King Of Culinary winner shares her tip

When Tran Thi Ngoc Anh Hue moved from Vietnam to Singapore more than 10 years ago to study hairdressing, little did she expect that one day she’d be crowned the first-ever champion of Mediacorp’s inaugural multi-language cooking competition.

Her reason for joining a local cooking competition like King Of Culinary was simple and straightforward. “I like to cook so I joined 三把刀 (San Ba Dao),” she told CNA Lifestyle. “Just seeing the chefs try my dish made me very happy.”