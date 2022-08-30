What would you cook to win a cooking competition? The King Of Culinary judges reveal their secrets

If there is one thing that all of Singapore can agree on, it is our shared love for food. And by extension, local cooking competitions arguably come in at a close second.

Which is why Mediacorp’s popular reality cooking show King Of Culinary is back with a third instalment, following the success of the Mandarin versions of seasons one and two. This third season, which premiered on Aug 20 and is currently underway, sees the show presented in a multilingual format, set over two phases and spanning 10 weeks.

A quick summary for the uninitiated: Phase 1 consists of three separate competitions – Raja Kaiya Vecha, Raja Kulinari and 三把刀 (San Ba Dao) – conducted in Tamil, Malay and Mandarin respectively, with contestants facing off against three professional mentor-chefs and their mentees in four rounds of cook-off.

The three eventual winners of their respective competitions go on to battle it out in Phase 2 – The Battle of the Kings – and vie for the title of “King of Kings” and a cash prize of up to S$16,000 in a series of challenges over the course of four weeks.