Let’s Celebrate 2023: Homegrown talents to perform live at Mediacorp’s countdown party at Marina Bay

It’s been quite the year so give yourself a pat on the back for surviving 2022 and get ready to give the year the ultimate send-off with Mediacorp’s annual countdown show.

Held at The Promontory at Marina Bay, this year’s slate of festivities on Dec 31 features a star-studded line-up of local and international talents who are all ready to perform to a live audience after a two-year hiatus.

Expect homegrown rappers Yung Raja and Fariz Jabba; ALYPH, the singer behind the TikTok trending song SWIPE; popular local artistes Richie Koh and Desmond Ng; and Malaysian singer-songwriter Shila Amzah, who will be performing both English and Mandarin numbers.