Mediacorp celebrates Deepavali with live countdown show and blockbuster films across 5 days

This Deepavali, you and your loved ones can kick back and soak in all that festive goodness for five days straight, from Wednesday (Oct 30) to Sunday as Mediacorp will air an array of exciting blockbuster films and heartwarming specials.

The celebration starts on Wednesday afternoon with multiple holiday specials including the Tamil-language films Namma Veetu Pillai and Kida. Come 10pm, the annual Amarkala Deepavali countdown show will kickstart at The Theatre At Mediacorp.

Hosted by Jaynesh Isuran, Udaya, and Preihan, the star-studded event will feature musical and dance performances from the likes of Vasantham Star 2023 winner Navein, veteran artistes Rahman and Vicknesvari Vadivalagan, and local troupes such as Rameshwara and Freaky Fresh.

During the show, hosts Thavanesan and Malene will also provide live updates from the bustling streets of Little India, capturing the essence of the celebrations.

Those who want to watch Amarkala Deepavali live from The Theatre at Mediacorp can score tickets by following the steps on this page.

If you plan to watch it live from the comfort of your home, simply tune in to mewatch, Mediacorp’s YouTube Entertainment channel, and Vasantham.