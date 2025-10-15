Mediacorp's Amarkala Deepavali countdown show returns on Oct 19, Vasantham to air blockbusters across 5 days
Mediacorp’s Deepavali countdown show, Amarkala Deepavali, returns for its 19th edition with over two hours of performances.
Mediacorp is welcoming Deepavali with a wide array of programmes to celebrate the festivities. For starters, the iconic Amarkala Deepavali countdown show will return for its 19th edition on Oct 19, airing live from 10pm to 12.10am via mewatch, Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube and Vasantham.
Fans can look forward to over two hours of dance displays, musical medleys and other performances from familiar faces like Chinmayi, Prajeeth, Prasana, Sharon Shobana, Suthasini, V Suriamurthi and more.
There will also be a live crossover from Little India, hosted by artistes Nisha Kumar and Thavanesan Sivananthan, which will lead up to a midnight countdown to usher in the Festival of Lights.
The Deepavali celebrations will continue with a lineup of blockbusters and specials in various Indian vernacular languages on Vasantham from Oct 17 to 21.
These include the Hindi romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, airing on Oct 18. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie revolves around a Punjabi man and a Bengali journalist who fall in love and must navigate cultural differences and family expectations.
Another movie to look forward to is Thug Life, a Tamil-language action movie about a mafia kingpin who seeks redemption and revenge, which will air on Oct 21.
For more Deepavali-related content, head to Mediacorp's Deepavali site.