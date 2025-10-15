Mediacorp's Amarkala Deepavali countdown show returns on Oct 19, Vasantham to air blockbusters across 5 days

Mediacorp is welcoming Deepavali with a wide array of programmes to celebrate the festivities. For starters, the iconic Amarkala Deepavali countdown show will return for its 19th edition on Oct 19, airing live from 10pm to 12.10am via mewatch, Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube and Vasantham.

Fans can look forward to over two hours of dance displays, musical medleys and other performances from familiar faces like Chinmayi, Prajeeth, Prasana, Sharon Shobana, Suthasini, V Suriamurthi and more.

There will also be a live crossover from Little India, hosted by artistes Nisha Kumar and Thavanesan Sivananthan, which will lead up to a midnight countdown to usher in the Festival of Lights.