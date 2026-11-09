Mediacorp celebrates Deepavali with evening of entertainment and festive cheer

Mediacorp ushered in the Festival of Lights in spectacular fashion with Amarkala Deepavali 2026, a showcase of music, dance and cultural performances held at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Saturday (Nov 7).

Themed Vannamaya Deepavali, meaning “Colourful Deepavali”, this year's countdown celebration brought together a line-up of local and regional talents, captivating audiences with performances that celebrated the richness of Indian culture, music and tradition.

The festivities were hosted by Mediacorp personality Saravanan Ayyavoo, multifaceted artiste Eswari Gunasagar and Malaysian host Revathy Mariappan, who kept the energy high throughout the evening.