Mediacorp celebrates Deepavali with evening of entertainment and festive cheer
Mediacorp’s Amarkala Deepavali 2026 brought together local and regional stars for a dazzling celebration of music, dance and culture, ushering in the Festival of Lights with spectacular performances and festive cheer.
Mediacorp ushered in the Festival of Lights in spectacular fashion with Amarkala Deepavali 2026, a showcase of music, dance and cultural performances held at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Saturday (Nov 7).
Themed Vannamaya Deepavali, meaning “Colourful Deepavali”, this year's countdown celebration brought together a line-up of local and regional talents, captivating audiences with performances that celebrated the richness of Indian culture, music and tradition.
The festivities were hosted by Mediacorp personality Saravanan Ayyavoo, multifaceted artiste Eswari Gunasagar and Malaysian host Revathy Mariappan, who kept the energy high throughout the evening.
The celebration began with an Indian classical dance performance by Vicknesvari Vadivalagan, alongside dancers from Sanoopura, Samyoga Fine Arts and Swarna Kala Mandir. Their elegant movements and colourful costumes set the stage for an evening filled with festive spirit.
One of the night's standout moments was a special musical collaboration between homegrown singer-songwriter Shabir Sulthan and Indian playback singer Srinisha Jayaseelan. The duo delighted audiences with their performance of Imaye, the hit song from Mediacorp drama Must Date The Playboy!.
Adding a contemporary flavour to the festivities, Arulini, Guna, Prajeeth and Udaya Soundari took to the stage alongside Ishaaraz dancers for a performance of Pavalamalli, giving the Tamil indie hit a festive spin.
As the clock struck midnight, guest of honour Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, Minister of State at the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the Ministry of Manpower as well as Mayor of South East District, joined Mediacorp's head of content commissioning and community engagement as well as head of Indian community engagement, Sabanitha Shanmugasundram, to officially usher in Deepavali.
The celebrations concluded with a performance of the Vannamaya Deepavali theme song by Baha Mista B, Durgashini and Vishnu Balaji.
Amarkala Deepavali 2026 was broadcast live on Vasantham and mewatch. Malaysian broadcaster Astro also aired the festive programme.