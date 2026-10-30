Mediacorp's Deepavali 2026: Live countdown, movies, Little India events and more
From the live Amarkala Deepavali countdown and social media drama specials to celebrations and concerts in Little India, here's what to watch and where to join the festivities.
Deepavali is just around the corner, and there's plenty to look forward to. Mediacorp has lined up a series of Deepavali programmes and activities across Vasantham, mewatch, OLI 968 and social media, including a live countdown, films, original dramas and celebrations in Little India.
LIVE COUNTDOWN WITH AMARKALA DEEPAVALI
One highlight is Amarkala Deepavali 2026, a live countdown taking place on Nov 7, from 10pm to 12.15am, leading into Deepavali on Nov 8.
Themed Vannamaya Deepavali, or Colourful Deepavali, the show will air live on Vasantham and mewatch, and will be hosted by Saravanan Ayyavoo, Eswari Gunasagar and Malaysian presenter Revathy Mariappan.
Performers include Vicknesvari Vadivalagan, rapper Baha Mista B and singer Sharon Shobana.
This year's festivities also have an accompanying theme song, Vannamaya Deepavali, written and composed by Singaporean singer-songwriter Shabir Sulthan.
Released on Oct 23, its music video features singers Vishnu Balaji, Durgashini and Baha Mista B, alongside personalities including Jaynesh, Udaya Soundari and Karthikeyan Somasundram.
LOTS OF FILMS AND AN ORIGINAL DEEPAVALI TELEMOVIE
Movie marathon fans can tune in to Vasantham from Nov 6 to 10 for a selection of Indian films spanning action, comedy, fantasy, romance, and family drama.
Highlights include Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, Karuppu, Gatta Kusthi 2, Meesaya Murukku 2, Welcome To The Jungle and Sarvam Maya.
Another programme to look out for is Moonwalk, which brings together Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman and actor-choreographer Prabhu Deva after 29 years.
For something closer to home, Mediacorp's original Deepavali telemovie Hello 1996 follows a young man who discovers that a damaged landline mysteriously connects him to his grandfather in 1996. Hello 1996 airs on Vasantham on Nov 8 at 7pm.
Other festive programmes include Kondaatta Kaalai, featuring breakfast conversations and entertainment; Namma Veetu Virundhu, exploring festive recipes and food traditions; and Engal Kondattam, a music and dance celebration.
For those who prefer shorter stories, the four-part social media drama Deepavali @ 302 follows two rival families competing for a S$10,000 prize in a festive video contest, only for romance and a long-held secret to complicate matters.
OLI 968 will also feature special radio programmes, including collaborations with Malaysian stations Raaga and Minnal FM. Other programmes include young radio presenters sharing family traditions in the radio station's Junior Presenters Deepavali Special, as well as the radio drama Viral Deepavali!, which explores family in the age of social media.
DEEPAVALI CELEBRATIONS IN LITTLE INDIA
The festivities will also extend beyond the television screen.
Sangamam 2026 – The Deepavali Edition returns to Clive Street and Dickson Road on Nov 6 and 7, featuring a pop-up marketplace, family workshops and cultural performances. The event runs from 12pm to 10pm on Nov 6, and from 12pm to 1am the following day.
A concert on Nov 6, from 8pm to 10pm, will also bring together local performers and an international celebrity headliner, with performances exploring Singapore's multicultural heritage through the themes of Roots, Rhythm and Radiance.
Those unable to attend can watch the concert in two parts on Vasantham and mewatch on Nov 9 and 10 at 7pm.
Meanwhile, Deepavali Thiruvizha will bring Little India's festive light-up and cultural performances to television, including illuminations inspired by the Ramayana.
Organised by the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association, with Mediacorp as a community partner, the special will be hosted by Jaynesh Isuran and Haleema Asman. It will air on Vasantham and mewatch on Nov 7 at 7pm.
Mediacorp will also hold a Deepavali celebration for migrant workers at the MWC Recreation Club in Soon Lee on Nov 1, featuring music, games and giveaways with OLI 968 presenters and local singers.
More information and the full programme schedule are available at mediacorp.sg/deepavali, with selected shows available on demand through mewatch.