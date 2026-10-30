Mediacorp's Deepavali 2026: Live countdown, movies, Little India events and more

Deepavali is just around the corner, and there's plenty to look forward to. Mediacorp has lined up a series of Deepavali programmes and activities across Vasantham, mewatch, OLI 968 and social media, including a live countdown, films, original dramas and celebrations in Little India.

LIVE COUNTDOWN WITH AMARKALA DEEPAVALI

One highlight is Amarkala Deepavali 2026, a live countdown taking place on Nov 7, from 10pm to 12.15am, leading into Deepavali on Nov 8.

Themed Vannamaya Deepavali, or Colourful Deepavali, the show will air live on Vasantham and mewatch, and will be hosted by Saravanan Ayyavoo, Eswari Gunasagar and Malaysian presenter Revathy Mariappan.

Performers include Vicknesvari Vadivalagan, rapper Baha Mista B and singer Sharon Shobana.

This year's festivities also have an accompanying theme song, Vannamaya Deepavali, written and composed by Singaporean singer-songwriter Shabir Sulthan.

Released on Oct 23, its music video features singers Vishnu Balaji, Durgashini and Baha Mista B, alongside personalities including Jaynesh, Udaya Soundari and Karthikeyan Somasundram.

LOTS OF FILMS AND AN ORIGINAL DEEPAVALI TELEMOVIE

Movie marathon fans can tune in to Vasantham from Nov 6 to 10 for a selection of Indian films spanning action, comedy, fantasy, romance, and family drama.

Highlights include Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, Karuppu, Gatta Kusthi 2, Meesaya Murukku 2, Welcome To The Jungle and Sarvam Maya.

Another programme to look out for is Moonwalk, which brings together Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman and actor-choreographer Prabhu Deva after 29 years.

For something closer to home, Mediacorp's original Deepavali telemovie Hello 1996 follows a young man who discovers that a damaged landline mysteriously connects him to his grandfather in 1996. Hello 1996 airs on Vasantham on Nov 8 at 7pm.

Other festive programmes include Kondaatta Kaalai, featuring breakfast conversations and entertainment; Namma Veetu Virundhu, exploring festive recipes and food traditions; and Engal Kondattam, a music and dance celebration.