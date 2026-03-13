Mediacorp unveils festive Hari Raya 2026 offerings across TV, digital and radio platforms
The line-up includes the annual Raya eve variety special Sinar Lebaran 2026, the telemovie Mimpi Raya, children’s programme JMJ Magika Raya and a range of digital and radio specials.
Mediacorp has unveiled its slate of Hari Raya Aidilfitri programming for 2026, featuring variety specials, telemovies, children’s content and digital exclusives across platforms, including mewatch and Suria.
Leading the festive line-up is the annual Raya eve variety special Sinar Lebaran 2026, airing on Mar 20 at 9pm. Hosted by local actress and host Farhana M Noor and performers and content creators Hafidz Rahman and Zuhairi Idris, this year’s edition carries the theme “bagai sirih pulang ke gagang” (homecoming), celebrating the idea of Hari Raya as a cultural return to shared traditions and values.
The show will feature musical performances by iconic Malaysian singer M Nasir, along with local artistes including Taufik Batisah, Hetty Sarlene, Iskandar Ismail and Sufi Rashid. Comedy skits will be performed by local personalities such as Adi Putra, Era Farida, Hisyam Hamid, Najip Ali, Roslan Shah and Zack Zainal.
Other highlights include the children’s special JMJ Magika Raya, airing on Mar 21 at 10am. The show follows a young girl who, after quarrelling with her mother, is transported into a dreamlike world of Malay legends such as Hang Nadim, Radin Mas and Badang, where she learns about forgiveness, gratitude and togetherness.
Also airing on Mar 21 is the telemovie Mimpi Raya, starring Hafidz Rahman and Zuhairi Idris as cousins competing to impress their neighbour Aliza, played by Shazza. This will be her Mediacorp acting debut after winning the reality competition Berani Lakon!.
The film also features Malaysian veteran Jalaluddin Hassan as Tok Budi, with local veterans Hashimah Hamidon and Junaidah Eksan portraying the cousins’ mothers.
Beyond television, Mediacorp will roll out a series of festive digital and audio programmes.
This includes Ini Baru Bujang Things Beraya! on Mediacorp Untukmu’s Instagram and TikTok on Mar 16, where content creator Zhin Sadali shares ketupat-inspired recipes and reflections on Ramadan and Hari Raya.
Also part of the line-up is Diari Dayyan, Mediacorp’s first Malay microdrama on Mediacorp Untukmu’s TikTok on Mar 15. It stars Syarif Ahmad who continues the story of Ustaz Dayyan from the Mediacorp drama Keranamu Khadijah.
Radio stations are also joining the celebrations, including Raya eve programming at 9pm on Mar 20 on Warna 942 hosted by Noreha Bajuri and Elfie Rafiee with chats and classic tunes to spice up last-minute preparations. Also on Warna 942, look forward to a karaoke segment, Shiok Karaoke Berhari Raya, helmed by Sue Kassim on Apr 16 at 3pm.
Meanwhile, RIA 897 personality Fadli Kamsani will host a special TikTok Live busking session featuring musician Kidzer Salim & Gang, bringing audiences a blend of current Hari Raya songs along with classics live from Rumifolks cafe.
Mediacorp will also release a refreshed version of its Hari Raya theme song, Ini Baru Raya! 2.0, featuring a rap verse written by Berani Lakon! finalist OmarKenobi. The track is performed by Kaki Nyanyi winners Izat Ibrahim, Myra, Sunny Jackson and Syaz Smooth, with choral backing by Ardwinda, who was the champion of the Piala Suara Serumpun 2024 dikir barat competition.
The full schedule of the Hari Raya programming is available on Mediacorp’s website.