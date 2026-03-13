Mediacorp unveils festive Hari Raya 2026 offerings across TV, digital and radio platforms

The film also features Malaysian veteran Jalaluddin Hassan as Tok Budi, with local veterans Hashimah Hamidon and Junaidah Eksan portraying the cousins’ mothers.

Beyond television, Mediacorp will roll out a series of festive digital and audio programmes.

This includes Ini Baru Bujang Things Beraya! on Mediacorp Untukmu’s Instagram and TikTok on Mar 16, where content creator Zhin Sadali shares ketupat-inspired recipes and reflections on Ramadan and Hari Raya.

Also part of the line-up is Diari Dayyan, Mediacorp’s first Malay microdrama on Mediacorp Untukmu’s TikTok on Mar 15. It stars Syarif Ahmad who continues the story of Ustaz Dayyan from the Mediacorp drama Keranamu Khadijah.

Radio stations are also joining the celebrations, including Raya eve programming at 9pm on Mar 20 on Warna 942 hosted by Noreha Bajuri and Elfie Rafiee with chats and classic tunes to spice up last-minute preparations. Also on Warna 942, look forward to a karaoke segment, Shiok Karaoke Berhari Raya, helmed by Sue Kassim on Apr 16 at 3pm.

Meanwhile, RIA 897 personality Fadli Kamsani will host a special TikTok Live busking session featuring musician Kidzer Salim & Gang, bringing audiences a blend of current Hari Raya songs along with classics live from Rumifolks cafe.

Mediacorp will also release a refreshed version of its Hari Raya theme song, Ini Baru Raya! 2.0, featuring a rap verse written by Berani Lakon! finalist OmarKenobi. The track is performed by Kaki Nyanyi winners Izat Ibrahim, Myra, Sunny Jackson and Syaz Smooth, with choral backing by Ardwinda, who was the champion of the Piala Suara Serumpun 2024 dikir barat competition.

The full schedule of the Hari Raya programming is available on Mediacorp’s website.