Mediacorp to air festive specials, telemovies and more this Hari Raya Aidilfitri

With Hari Raya Aidilfitri coming up in less than a week, Mediacorp has an array of festive specials lined up so that you and your family can be entertained while you indulge in delicious food.

On Sunday (May 30), the eve of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, enjoy this year's edition of the iconic Sinar Lebaran special.

The two-and-a-half-hour programme will feature performances from Singaporean and regional stars including Aisyah Aziz, Dayang Nurfaizah, Hady Mirza, Ramli Sarip, Tomok and more.