Mediacorp to air festive specials, telemovies and more this Hari Raya Aidilfitri
Mediacorp’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri offerings include a new edition of its iconic Sinar Lebaran special, a new Hari Raya Aidilfitri theme song and telemovies.
With Hari Raya Aidilfitri coming up in less than a week, Mediacorp has an array of festive specials lined up so that you and your family can be entertained while you indulge in delicious food.
On Sunday (May 30), the eve of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, enjoy this year's edition of the iconic Sinar Lebaran special.
The two-and-a-half-hour programme will feature performances from Singaporean and regional stars including Aisyah Aziz, Dayang Nurfaizah, Hady Mirza, Ramli Sarip, Tomok and more.
Sinar Lebaran 2025 will also feature skits depicting the evolution of Hari Raya celebrations over the decades, led by Fir Rahman, Aminah Ahmad, Zuhairi Idris and more.
On Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which falls on Mar 31, you can look forward to specials including JMJ Beraya Bersama Nat & Ella which features song performances by the alumni of the competition series as well as Kaki Bola Kosong-Kosong, a telemovie that's based on the drama series Kaki Bola.
You'll also want to keep an eye out for festive specials across Mediacorp’s social and audio platforms including a one-hour exclusive live on Mediacorp RIA 897’s TikTok that will take viewers to the heart of Raya celebrations at Wisma Geylang Serai on Wednesday (Mar 26) at 8pm.
Mediacorp has also released a new Hari Raya Aidilfitri theme song called Ini Baru Raya! (Now, This Is Raya!) – composed by Yanto Sani, winner of Mediacorp’s songwriting reality competition Projek Lagu, and budding musical talent Aidil Akmal.
The song features the vocals of Kaki Nyanyi winners, Izat Ibrahim, Myra, Sunny Jackson and Syaz Smooth, as well as chorals by the overall champion of the dikir barat competition Piala Suara Serumpun 2024 Ardwinda and its alumni.
The accompanying vibrant music video stars Mediacorp RIA 897’s Ezam Ernady, Mediacorp WARNA 942’s RZ as well as artistes Aaron Mossadeg, Xixi Lim and Vikneswary Se. Also joining them are Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund beneficiary Amirul Afiq, signing in Singapore Sign Language, and former Lions goalie Hassan Sunny.
Check out the full list of Mediacorp’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri offerings.