Mediacorp addresses Malaysian criticism of Highway To Somewhere, says drama not meant to target any country
The local media network said its Chinese-language drama Highway To Somewhere was not intended to portray Malaysia negatively, after criticism from Malaysian organisations over its depiction of scam syndicates.
Mediacorp has responded to criticism from Malaysian organisations over its drama Highway To Somewhere, which some claim portrays the country as a hub for scam syndicates.
In a statement to CNA Lifestyle, a spokesperson said the production had taken care in its depiction of Malaysia and that the storyline was not meant to target any specific country.
The 20-episode Chinese-language series follows a married couple played by Romeo Tan and Jeanette Aw, and four friends portrayed by Herman Keh, Seow Sin Nee, Bonnie Loo and Jasmine Sim, who travel to Malaysia and become entangled in a scam syndicate.
It ended its run on Channel 8 on Tuesday (Apr 7) and is currently available on mewatch.
The criticism surfaced earlier this month, when Lee Yong Kwee, founding president of the Malaysia Ma-Zhong Tradition Culture Association, took to Facebook to question the portrayal.
According to the Chinese-language Malaysian newspaper Sin Chew Daily, he said the drama could create misunderstandings about Malaysia among international audiences.
“The drama features several Malaysian tourist attractions, but at the same time portrays our country as a base for scams, which seriously damages Malaysia’s national image and affects our cultural and tourism industries,” he wrote.
Andrew Tan, president of the Malaysia Professional Skill Development Education Association, echoed the sentiment and urged Singapore authorities to review the programme and consider halting its broadcast.
In a statement, a Mediacorp spokesperson said: "While the drama addresses the global rise of scams, this subplot was intended to raise awareness of a universal threat rather than to characterise any specific destination.
"The series was filmed on location across multiple destinations, including Ipoh, Port Dickson and Kukup, with care taken to showcase the country's beauty, culture, and lesser-known tourist attractions.
"We would also like to highlight that the storyline ultimately affirms the rule of law, as the perpetrators are portrayed as foreign actors who are brought to justice by Malaysian authorities."
“We appreciate the feedback and thank viewers for their continued support.”
Online reactions have been mixed. Some Malaysian viewers on Facebook and Reddit said the depiction of scam operations reflects a broader regional issue and is not unique to Malaysia, while others noted that the show also highlights the country’s scenery and beauty.
Screenwriter Ang Eng Tee told Shin Min Daily News that the storyline was inspired by reports of scam syndicates targeting both Singaporeans and Malaysians.
"My hope is for this drama to serve as a reminder that scams are becoming more and more rampant, and everyone must be cautious no matter which country you travel to," he said, adding that Malaysia was chosen for its popularity among Singaporean travellers and its suitability for a road trip setting.
"We filmed Malaysia beautifully, and never had the intention to portray the country as a scam centre."