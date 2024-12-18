Mediacorp is inviting submissions for upcoming SG60 initiatives, prizes include S$2,000 in cash

With Singapore celebrating its milestone 60th year of independence in 2025, Mediacorp is joining in on the SG60 festivities with a few initiatives of its own.

The Singapore-based media network is currently calling for submissions for two of its SG60 programmes: Design Pompipi and First Frames: SG60.

The former is a design competition that invites the public, both young and old, to share what Singapore or SG60 means to them by designing a graphic.

There are two categories for submission: The main category and the kid’s category (for those aged 12 and below). There is no limit to the number of submissions that can be made by a single participant. From the pool of submissions, a panel of judges will shortlist 20 entries per category to be displayed on the Design Pompipi website for public voting.

The artists behind the top six most voted designs in the main category will win a cash prize of S$2,000 and Caltex StarCash vouchers of S$100 each.

The top six winners in the kid's category will each be given S$500 in cash.

Interested participants can submit their designs from now till Jan 5, 2025 via this website.