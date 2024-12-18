Mediacorp is inviting submissions for upcoming SG60 initiatives, prizes include S$2,000 in cash
These initiatives include the design competition Design Pompipi and the micro-drama concept, First Frames: SG60.
With Singapore celebrating its milestone 60th year of independence in 2025, Mediacorp is joining in on the SG60 festivities with a few initiatives of its own.
The Singapore-based media network is currently calling for submissions for two of its SG60 programmes: Design Pompipi and First Frames: SG60.
The former is a design competition that invites the public, both young and old, to share what Singapore or SG60 means to them by designing a graphic.
There are two categories for submission: The main category and the kid’s category (for those aged 12 and below). There is no limit to the number of submissions that can be made by a single participant. From the pool of submissions, a panel of judges will shortlist 20 entries per category to be displayed on the Design Pompipi website for public voting.
The artists behind the top six most voted designs in the main category will win a cash prize of S$2,000 and Caltex StarCash vouchers of S$100 each.
The top six winners in the kid's category will each be given S$500 in cash.
Interested participants can submit their designs from now till Jan 5, 2025 via this website.
Mediacorp is also inviting pitches for its new initiative, First Frames: SG60. The aim is to discover short-form stories that celebrate Singapore’s journey and aspirations, as part of the country's 60th birthday in 2025.
Pitches must captivate viewers with authentic characters and strong emotional resonance. They must also incorporate uniquely Singaporean elements and showcase innovative ways to explore Singapore's identity and journey.
Those who are interested have until Feb 14, 2025 to submit their proposals via this website.