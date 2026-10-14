King Of Culinary: Woks Up is Mediacorp's new series where hawkers compete to be crowned champion

Cooking competition lovers won't want to miss Mediacorp's new show, King Of Culinary: Woks Up, which adds a twist to the popular format. Premiering on Wednesday (Oct 14) on mewatch and Channel 8, the seven-episode series sees three teams of hawkers battling it out in a series of challenges as they compete to be champion.

A professional chef with hawker roots heads each team; they are Chef Teo Yeow Siang, Chef Enoch Teo and Chef Dylan Ong.