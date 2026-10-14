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King Of Culinary: Woks Up is Mediacorp's new series where hawkers compete to be crowned champion
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Entertainment

King Of Culinary: Woks Up is Mediacorp's new series where hawkers compete to be crowned champion

The series premieres on Wednesday (Oct 14) on mewatch and Channel 8.

King Of Culinary: Woks Up is Mediacorp's new series where hawkers compete to be crowned champion

A still from King Of Culinary: Woks Up. (Photo: Mediacorp)

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Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
14 Oct 2026 10:19AM
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Cooking competition lovers won't want to miss Mediacorp's new show, King Of Culinary: Woks Up, which adds a twist to the popular format. Premiering on Wednesday (Oct 14) on mewatch and Channel 8, the seven-episode series sees three teams of hawkers battling it out in a series of challenges as they compete to be champion.

A professional chef with hawker roots heads each team; they are Chef Teo Yeow Siang, Chef Enoch Teo and Chef Dylan Ong.

From left: Chef Siang, Chef Dylan and Chef Enoch. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Joining the battle are six hawkers from popular spots: 

  • Debbie Yam from Tang Kay Kee Fish Head Bee Hoon
  • YY from Geylang Laksa Prawn Noodles
  • Derek Cheong from Berempah Bros
  • Sim Gek Choo from Ghim Moh Carrot Cake
  • Xavier from Hokkien Man Hokkien Mee
  • Sim Bee Yong from Famous Eunos Bak Chor Mee
The Red Team. (Photo: Mediacorp)
The Yellow Team. (Photo: Mediacorp)
The Blue Team. (Photo: Mediacorp)

The final episode of King Of Culinary: Woks Up will see the teams staging a charity hawker feast, where a winner will be crowned.

The show's hosted by Kym Ng, and resident judges Chef Eric Teo and Daniel Ang of DanielFoodDiary will evaluate the dishes. They'll be joined by a rotating lineup of guest judges and personalities, including Zoe Tay, Jeanette Aw, Bryan Wong, Yvonne Lim and Yasminne Cheng.

Following the premiere of King Of Culinary: Woks Up on Oct 14, new episodes will air every Wednesday at 8pm on mewatch and Channel 8.

Source: CNA/hq

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