King Of Culinary: Woks Up is Mediacorp's new series where hawkers compete to be crowned champion
The series premieres on Wednesday (Oct 14) on mewatch and Channel 8.
Cooking competition lovers won't want to miss Mediacorp's new show, King Of Culinary: Woks Up, which adds a twist to the popular format. Premiering on Wednesday (Oct 14) on mewatch and Channel 8, the seven-episode series sees three teams of hawkers battling it out in a series of challenges as they compete to be champion.
A professional chef with hawker roots heads each team; they are Chef Teo Yeow Siang, Chef Enoch Teo and Chef Dylan Ong.
Joining the battle are six hawkers from popular spots:
- Debbie Yam from Tang Kay Kee Fish Head Bee Hoon
- YY from Geylang Laksa Prawn Noodles
- Derek Cheong from Berempah Bros
- Sim Gek Choo from Ghim Moh Carrot Cake
- Xavier from Hokkien Man Hokkien Mee
- Sim Bee Yong from Famous Eunos Bak Chor Mee
The final episode of King Of Culinary: Woks Up will see the teams staging a charity hawker feast, where a winner will be crowned.
The show's hosted by Kym Ng, and resident judges Chef Eric Teo and Daniel Ang of DanielFoodDiary will evaluate the dishes. They'll be joined by a rotating lineup of guest judges and personalities, including Zoe Tay, Jeanette Aw, Bryan Wong, Yvonne Lim and Yasminne Cheng.
Following the premiere of King Of Culinary: Woks Up on Oct 14, new episodes will air every Wednesday at 8pm on mewatch and Channel 8.