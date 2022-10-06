Mediacorp show Lightspeed picks up a nomination at the International Emmy Kids Awards

Elsewhere, Mediacorp also bagged four wins at the w3 Awards, which was held on Monday (Oct 3).

Interactive shoppertainment livestream show The Wonder Shop won gold in the Marketing Features – Best User Experience category and another silver silver in the Marketing Features – Best Virtual or Remote Experience category.

8world Entertainment Lifestyle also picked up two silvers in the General Websites – Entertainment and Social Content & Marketing – Arts & Entertainment categories.

The w3 Awards is an annual web competition for the best digital content – websites, video, podcasts, marketing and more – from creators, designers and interactive agencies around the world.

Organised by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, the w3 Awards celebrates digital excellence by honoring outstanding Websites, Marketing, Video, Mobile Sites & Apps, Social and Podcasts created by some of the best interactive agencies, designers, and creators worldwide.