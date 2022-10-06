Mediacorp show Lightspeed picks up a nomination at the International Emmy Kids Awards
The show is in the running in the Live Action category. Meanwhile, The Wonder Shop and 8world Entertainment Lifestyle recently bagged 4 wins at the w3 Awards.
A Mediacorp kids drama series, Lightspeed, has picked up a nomination at the Emmy Awards 2022.
Produced by Oak3 Films, the show about four schoolmates training for a sport called “Saber Combat” (and into Star Wars and light sabres) is in the running in the Live Action category under the International Emmy Kids Awards, which is a separate awards specifically for international children’s programming.
The winners will be announced on Nov 21 at the 50th International Emmy Awards held in New York City.
Elsewhere, Mediacorp also bagged four wins at the w3 Awards, which was held on Monday (Oct 3).
Interactive shoppertainment livestream show The Wonder Shop won gold in the Marketing Features – Best User Experience category and another silver silver in the Marketing Features – Best Virtual or Remote Experience category.
8world Entertainment Lifestyle also picked up two silvers in the General Websites – Entertainment and Social Content & Marketing – Arts & Entertainment categories.
The w3 Awards is an annual web competition for the best digital content – websites, video, podcasts, marketing and more – from creators, designers and interactive agencies around the world.
Organised by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, the w3 Awards celebrates digital excellence by honoring outstanding Websites, Marketing, Video, Mobile Sites & Apps, Social and Podcasts created by some of the best interactive agencies, designers, and creators worldwide.