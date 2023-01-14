Hop into the Year of the Rabbit with Mediacorp’s Lunar New Year line-up

There’s nothing like a line-up of Lunar New Year programmes to bring the festive atmosphere of Chinatown and the warm wishes of Mediacorp artists into your living room to liven up the weeks ahead. Here’s a look at what you can expect to catch on your TV or mobile device.

LUNAR NEW YEAR’S EVE SPECIAL 2023

When: Jan 21, 10.30pm

Where: Channel 8, meWATCH and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel

What would ensue if Nian, the mythical beast from the Lunar New Year folklore, were to meet Sir Stamford Raffles and William Farquhar? Find out the reimagined tale at Lunar New Year’s Eve Special 2023.

This year’s live programme will be hosted by Guo Liang, Quan Yi Fong, Kym Ng, Dennis Chew and Lee Teng – and will welcome a live audience into the studio for the first time since 2020. There will also be live crosses from Chinatown.

SPECIAL LUNAR NEW YEAR PROGRAMMES

When: Jan 22 to 24

Where: Channel 8, Channel U and meWATCH

Local content: Strike Gold, which premiered on Jan 16. It stars Yvonne Lim, Desmond Tan and He Ying Ying and Edwin Goh as neighbours in a world of rental flats as they navigate the ups and downs of life.

New and classic movies: Vanguard, The Rescue, Love Contractually, All U Need Is Love, A Journey Of Happiness, Breakout Brothers, Shockwave 2, Start Up, Homme Fatale and Ip Man 4: The Finale

Overseas countdown extravaganzas: 2023 Spring Festival Gala and Rhapsodies Of Spring 2023

For travellers and foodies: I Walker CNY Special 2023, Super Taste – Thailand and Savoury Taiwan.

LOVE 972 LUNAR NEW YEAR SINGALONG

When: Jan 29, 3pm

Where: Mediacorp Theatre

Join DJs Marcus Chin, Dennis Chew, Chen Biyu, Violet Fenying and artists including Ben Yeo, Patricia Mok, Wallace Ang and Irene Ang at this sing-along concert organised by LOVE 972.

CHINGAY PARADE 2023: EMBRACE TOMORROW

When: Feb 3, 7.30pm

Where: Chingay’s Facebook page and website

Broadcast on Feb 19, 7.30pm on Channel 5, Channel 8 and meWATCH

This year’s Chingay returns to the F1 Pit Building for its first physical parade after two years of hybrid and digital editions. Chingay Parade 2023: Embrace Tomorrow will feature iconic floats and 17 community co-created mini floats that fit the theme, Embrace Tomorrow.

RIVER HONGBAO 2023 – SINGAPORE TALENT NIGHT

When: Feb 5, 9pm

Where: Channel 8, meWATCH and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel

River Hongbao returns to Gardens by The Bay for the third consecutive year and will be hosted by Guo Liang, Kym Ng and Lee Teng. Expect traditional and modern performances by local cultural groups and Mediacorp artistes, including Zoe Tay, Rebecca Lim, Desmond Tan, Elvin Ng, Ya Hui, Paige Chua, Richie Koh and Zhang Ze Tong.