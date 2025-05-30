New series Korban Part II is first Mediacorp Malay drama filmed entirely in New Zealand
Mediacorp’s new Malay drama, Korban Part II, was filmed entirely in New Zealand, the media company announced. The series, which premiered on Thursday (May 29), is the first Mediacorp Malay drama to boast this accolade.
The highly anticipated follow-up to the award-winning drama Korban features scenic landscapes, Maori traditions, as well as cast members from New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore.
Maori actor Evander Brown, who plays Ari, the fiance of main character Aisyah, even learnt to speak Malay for his role, Mediacorp said.
Korban Part II follows Aisyah, played by Singaporean actress Rae Saleha, a gifted chef who migrates to New Zealand in pursuit of the secret behind her ultimate dish. But when she unexpectedly loses her sense of taste, Aisyah is forced to confront her identity, faith and cultural roots.
As she navigates unfamiliar land and traditions, she begins a soul-searching journey of self-discovery – uniting Muslim and Maori culture, cuisine and community to create a legacy all her own.
The series also stars Nurul Aini and Hans Isaac.
Its prequel, Korban, previously won the Best Videography award at Mediacorp’s Pesta Perdana 2023, as well as Best Cinematography and Best Actress: Narrative awards at the New Zealand International Digital WebFest 2022.
It was also a finalist for the Best Digital Series and Best Leading Female Performance – Digital Category in the Asia Television Awards 2022, as well as the Best Digital Series award for the Web Global Festival Hollywood 2022, among other accolades.
Korban Part II airs every Thursday at 9.30pm on Suria, mewatch and Mediacorp Drama on YouTube.