New series Korban Part II is first Mediacorp Malay drama filmed entirely in New Zealand

Mediacorp’s new Malay drama, Korban Part II, was filmed entirely in New Zealand, the media company announced. The series, which premiered on Thursday (May 29), is the first Mediacorp Malay drama to boast this accolade.

The highly anticipated follow-up to the award-winning drama Korban features scenic landscapes, Maori traditions, as well as cast members from New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore.

Maori actor Evander Brown, who plays Ari, the fiance of main character Aisyah, even learnt to speak Malay for his role, Mediacorp said.