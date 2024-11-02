Over S$5,000 worth of prizes up for grabs in Mediacorp’s inaugural MLBB Community Challenge

Whether you're ranked Epic or Mythic in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Mediacorp's upcoming MLBB Community Challenge is open to all fans of the hit mobile game – including professionals.

Stand a chance to snag the top prize of 50,000 in-game diamonds and a trip to watch the Mobile Legends M6 Championship Finals in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in December.

To get in on this, you must between the ages of 14 and 35. Then, you'll need to register at this website in teams of five or as solo participants by Nov 14. If you're applying solo, you'll be matched with other fellow solo participants to form teams.

Qualifiers are set to take place on Nov 16 and 17 at Velocity @ Novena Square, followed by the quarter-finals on Nov 23 and 24 at United Square. The semi-finals and final matches will take place on Dec 7 and 8 at Singapore Comic Con 2024.

Here's what the top three winners will get:

First-place winner: 50,000 in-game diamonds (worth S$1,600) and a ticket (inclusive of flight and accommodation) to watch the Mobile Legends M6 Championship Finals in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in December.

Second-place winner: 30,000 in-game diamonds (worth S$936).

Third-place winner: 20,000 in-game diamonds (worth S$640).

Those who register before Nov 9 can also attend a free masterclass hosted by e-sports organisation RSG SG. The session will cover advanced gaming tips in hero strategies, gameplay breakdowns and include Q&A opportunities with RSG SG, who will share insights into gaming as a professional career.

Attendees can also expect special appearances from local artistes and professional players during the tournament.

To register and learn more, check out MLBB Community Challenge's official website.