Mediacorp partners with South Korean production house behind K-dramas Light Shop and Moving

Mediacorp has forged a partnership with renowned South Korean production company Mr.Romance, the creative force behind critically acclaimed K-dramas Light Shop and Moving, as well as the Korean unit for Marvel’s Black Panther.

The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the 18th Busan Content Market on May 28, according to a press release.

As part of the MOU, Mediacorp and Mr.Romance have agreed to work together on joint projects involving the production, distribution and promotion of international content, which includes embarking on potential Korean drama co-productions; bringing together their respective creative and production teams; as well as facilitating exchanges of on-screen talent between Singapore and South Korea for future projects.

“Collaborating with esteemed industry partners like Mr.Romance marks a bold step forward in redefining creative storytelling for a global audience,” said Virginia Lim, chief content officer of Mediacorp.

“By combining Singapore’s vibrant multicultural perspectives with South Korea’s unparalleled expertise in entertainment innovation, this MOU establishes a powerful platform for co-production, cross-cultural exchange, talent development and showcasing the very best of Asian creativity to the world.”

Sean Saeyoon Shim, chief executive officer and founder of Mr.Romance said: “Mediacorp has long been a leader in creating stories that travel beyond borders. At Mr.Romance, we’re thrilled to be partnering with such a visionary team to bring forth international co-productions as well as various collaborations.”

“With Mediacorp’s global reach and creative excellence, we believe our collaborative projects will reach audiences across the world.”

The MOU with Mr.Romance is the latest in Mediacorp’s continued efforts to collaborate with some of the biggest players in Asia’s content production industry, including Shanghai-based Linmon Media and Taiwan's Three Giant Production and Mission International.