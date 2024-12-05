Mediacorp announces Netflix deal for The Little Nyonya spin-off, will also create Singapore edition of kids’ show Blippi
Emerald Hill, the highly-anticipated spin-off of The Little Nyonya, is the first Mediacorp Chinese drama to be acquired in a pre-sale deal. Mediacorp will also work with British children's media company Moonbug Entertainment on a Singapore version of the popular kids’ show Blippi.
Singapore-based media company Mediacorp announced on Wednesday (Dec 4), during this year's Asia TV Forum & Market, that it has inked deals with numerous global brands for some of its upcoming shows.
The first is a pre-sale distribution deal with streaming platform Netflix for the upcoming series Emerald Hill – the highly anticipated spin-off of the iconic drama The Little Nyonya. This makes Emerald Hill the first Mediacorp Chinese drama to be acquired in a pre-sale deal and to debut simultaneously on Netflix and mewatch.
The pre-sale distribution deal with Netflix follows Mediacorp’s licensing arrangement for the Malay crime drama Operandi Gerhana (Phantom Squad) in 2023.
Starring Tasha Low, Chantalle Ng, Ferlyn G, Zoe Tay, and Jeanette Aw, Emerald Hill follows the lives of three women – Xin Niang, Anya and Anna – as they collide in a tale of ambition and power struggles.
The series is set to premiere in March 2025 and its theme song will be sung by Singaporean icon Kit Chan.
In a statement, Mediacorp's chief content officer Virginia Lim said: "The Little Nyonya stole hearts and shattered barriers worldwide, breaking viewership records, inspiring local adaptations and cementing itself as a proud milestone for Singapore storytelling.
"Now, with Emerald Hill, we’re taking this legacy to new heights. Its bold narrative and stunning visuals will captivate audiences across the region on the world’s leading streaming platform."
Fans of the popular children's show Blippi will be glad to know that Mediacorp is currently working with British children's media company Moonbug Entertainment on a Singapore edition of the programme.
Actor Clayton Grimm will be reprising his role as Blippi as he takes young viewers on learning adventures around Singapore.
Set for release in July 2025, the Singapore edition of Blippi will comprise 20 11-minute-long episodes that will also feature special guest appearances by Singaporean celebrities.
The international version of Blippi has been massively popular among young viewers in Singapore, having garnered an 36.1 million views with a total watch time of 243 million minutes to date.
In a statement, Mediacorp's head of audience and partnerships Lee Hung Sheng said: "We are committed to engaging all our viewers – young and old – with quality, family-friendly programming like Blippi, which has become a global favourite among children for its fun and lively exploration of a wide range of educational topics.
"With this new Singapore edition of the show, we are excited to work with Moonbug Entertainment again to create an even more engaging and contextualised version of Blippi that is closer to the hearts of local audiences."
Ever dreamt of writing a Mediacorp drama? Well, your dreams could be a step closer to reality thanks to the newly announced Inkspiration initiative. Supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Inkspiration seeks to discover and nurture the next generation of homegrown Chinese storytellers through training sessions and mentorships. There's even an opportunity for selected works to come to life on Mediacorp’s platforms.
Interested applicants can apply at this website from now until Feb 28, 2025 and submit their ideas for Chinese scripted content with Singapore elements. Those with the most compelling concepts will undergo mentorship sessions and masterclasses led by established scriptwriters and industry experts.
During these sessions, creators will learn the art and techniques of professional scriptwriting – from building compelling narratives to crafting authentic dialogue.
After five months, mentees will get a chance to showcase and pitch their stories before a panel of industry experts. From there, six chosen projects will progress to the production phase, during which participants will step into the world of production and see their concepts take shape as pilot episodes.
"Through this new storytelling initiative, we aim to equip local Chinese scriptwriting talent with the tools to unleash their creativity, enhance their craft and bring fresh ideas from page to screen," said Virginia Lim.
"This marks a significant step in Mediacorp’s commitment to grow and nurture Singapore’s creative ecosystem, and we look forward to finding and cultivating talented scriptwriters to develop impactful stories that will define the next chapter of our industry."