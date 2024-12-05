Mediacorp announces Netflix deal for The Little Nyonya spin-off, will also create Singapore edition of kids’ show Blippi

Ever dreamt of writing a Mediacorp drama? Well, your dreams could be a step closer to reality thanks to the newly announced Inkspiration initiative. Supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Inkspiration seeks to discover and nurture the next generation of homegrown Chinese storytellers through training sessions and mentorships. There's even an opportunity for selected works to come to life on Mediacorp’s platforms.

Interested applicants can apply at this website from now until Feb 28, 2025 and submit their ideas for Chinese scripted content with Singapore elements. Those with the most compelling concepts will undergo mentorship sessions and masterclasses led by established scriptwriters and industry experts.

During these sessions, creators will learn the art and techniques of professional scriptwriting – from building compelling narratives to crafting authentic dialogue.

After five months, mentees will get a chance to showcase and pitch their stories before a panel of industry experts. From there, six chosen projects will progress to the production phase, during which participants will step into the world of production and see their concepts take shape as pilot episodes.

"Through this new storytelling initiative, we aim to equip local Chinese scriptwriting talent with the tools to unleash their creativity, enhance their craft and bring fresh ideas from page to screen," said Virginia Lim.

"This marks a significant step in Mediacorp’s commitment to grow and nurture Singapore’s creative ecosystem, and we look forward to finding and cultivating talented scriptwriters to develop impactful stories that will define the next chapter of our industry."