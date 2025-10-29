OGS, Simonboy among nominees for content creator awards Mediacorp The Pinwheels 2025
The winners will be revealed at a ceremony on Nov 21.
Mediacorp has announced the 40 nominees for this year's iteration of its content creator awards: Mediacorp The Pinwheels. The fourth edition of The Pinwheels will see four finalists competing in each of the 10 award categories, which include best newcomer, content of the year and content creator of the year.
This year's nominees include a mix of familiar and new faces, including media company OGS, which swept three awards at The Pinwheels last year, as well as content creator Michael Collins, who also goes by bigchunkks.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best Non-Fiction – weKaypoh, Portraits by AsiaOne, OGS, CineGangSG
Best Drama – Tsqfilms, Wah!Banana, Mediacorp re.dian, Amyy.ang
Best Collab – Afterhours, BenRanAway, OGS, Overkill Singapore
Best Lifestyle – Kindness SG, SeeMin Ng, Overkill Singapore, 4one.sg
Most Artistic – Kindness SG, thenameiskholish, SeeMin Ng, OGS
Most Innovative – Viddsee, simonboyyyyyyy, Dargoyaki, bigchunkks
Most Social Good – Kindness SG, amyy.ang, Dear Straight People, simonboyyyyyyy
Best Newcomer – bigchunkks, Nedla, richardlau.co, CineGangSG
Content Of The Year – Daskiino, SeeMin Ng, Just Keep Thinking, Overkill Singapore
Content Creator of the Year – SeeMin Ng, OGS, Overkill Singapore, Kindness SG
The Best Newcomer winner will receive a one-year exclusive creator contract with Mediacorp's content creator network Bloomr.SG, while the winners of Content Of The Year and Content Creator Of The Year will receive production grants of S$5,000 and S$10,000, respectively.
The winners will be revealed at a ceremony on Nov 21.