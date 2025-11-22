Kindness SG, bigchunkks and Daskiino score at The Pinwheels 2025, Mediacorp’s content creator awards

Kindness SG topped the winner’s list as Content Creator of the Year at Mediacorp’s The Pinwheels 2025 awards. The non-profit organisation advocating for the kindness movement in Singapore scored a S$10,000 production grant.

Their production RAWR Diaries – Love, acceptance & Ah Ma also won Best Lifestyle Video.

Presented by Bloomr.SG, Mediacorp’s content creator network, the awards shine a spotlight on homegrown talent and celebrate Singapore’s creator community. The fourth edition of the competition saw 40 nominees in 10 award categories.

Daskiino, a film and production company, took home the Content of the Year award for its video Foreign Xchange, which bagged them a S$5,000 production grant.

Content creator Michael Collins, who goes by bigchunkks, won two awards. His video I sailed to Pulau Ubin on a bag of potato chips won Most Innovative Video. He also won Best Newcomer Video for Surviving on $0 in the most expensive city in the world, for which he received a one-year exclusive creator contract with Bloomr.SG.

“Mediacorp The Pinwheels continues to highlight the incredible breadth of talent and creativity we have here in Singapore,” said Mediacorp’s chief talent officer Doreen Neo. “Each year, we’re inspired by creators who challenge conventions, explore new forms of storytelling and connect deeply with their audiences.”