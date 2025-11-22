Kindness SG, bigchunkks and Daskiino score at The Pinwheels 2025, Mediacorp’s content creator awards
The awards ceremony, held at The Ahava on Nov 21 (Friday), shone the spotlight on Singapore’s vibrant community of content creators.
Kindness SG topped the winner’s list as Content Creator of the Year at Mediacorp’s The Pinwheels 2025 awards. The non-profit organisation advocating for the kindness movement in Singapore scored a S$10,000 production grant.
Their production RAWR Diaries – Love, acceptance & Ah Ma also won Best Lifestyle Video.
Presented by Bloomr.SG, Mediacorp’s content creator network, the awards shine a spotlight on homegrown talent and celebrate Singapore’s creator community. The fourth edition of the competition saw 40 nominees in 10 award categories.
Daskiino, a film and production company, took home the Content of the Year award for its video Foreign Xchange, which bagged them a S$5,000 production grant.
Content creator Michael Collins, who goes by bigchunkks, won two awards. His video I sailed to Pulau Ubin on a bag of potato chips won Most Innovative Video. He also won Best Newcomer Video for Surviving on $0 in the most expensive city in the world, for which he received a one-year exclusive creator contract with Bloomr.SG.
“Mediacorp The Pinwheels continues to highlight the incredible breadth of talent and creativity we have here in Singapore,” said Mediacorp’s chief talent officer Doreen Neo. “Each year, we’re inspired by creators who challenge conventions, explore new forms of storytelling and connect deeply with their audiences.”
Hosted by Bloomr.SG Exclusive Creator Munah Bagharib, the awards ceremony at The Ahava on Nov 21 (Friday) was attended by creators, influencers and industry leaders.
Other than announcing the winners, the night’s event also featured performances by alt-pop dreamer Layyi, the Hirzi Comedy Nights crew, and Tom the Mentalist.
Here is the complete list of winners:
- Best Non-Fiction Video: My Final Taste of Grandma’s Buah Keluak by OGS
- Best Drama Video: Addiction - Microdrama by Amy Ang
- Best Collaboration: 24 HOURS WITH TAIWANESE GIRLFRIEND IN SINGAPORE!!! by BenRanAway
- Best Lifestyle Video: RAWR Diaries – Love, acceptance & Ah Ma by Kindness SG
- Most Artistic Video: What No One Tells You About Feeling Lonely by Ng See Min
- Most Innovative Video: I sailed to Pulau Ubin on a bag of potato chips by bigchunkks
- Most Social Good Video: The Raw Truth About Bareback Sex | Unfiltered Gay Podcast Ep 26 by Dear Straight People
- Best Newcomer Video: Surviving on $0 in the most expensive city in the world by bigchunkks
- Content of the Year: Foreign Xchange by Daskiino
- Content Creator of the Year: Kindness SG