Here are the finalists for Mediacorp’s The Pinwheels awards for content creators

The finalists for Mediacorp’s inaugural The Pinwheels awards have been announced, with four YouTubers – mqfish, UNfiltered, Mark Yeow and 360 Entertainment Production – vying for the top Content Creator of the Year award and a production grant prize of S$10,000. The awards ceremony will be held on Feb 11.

Organised in partnership with YouTube and Singtel, The Pinwheels awards aim to put the spotlight on digital content creators.

More than 30 content creators were nominated as finalists across 14 award categories, which include Best Newcomer Video, Most Innovative Video and other video categories relating to food, comedy, fashion and gaming, among others.

Two categories – Most Popular Video and Content of the Year – are open to public voting and the winners will be determined by a combination of votes from judges and the public.

The winners of the remaining categories will be determined by a panel of judges comprising industry veterans: Bill Ang, Brand Marketing Director, Singtel; Justin Ang, Assistant Chief Executive, Infocomm Media Development Authority; Pat Law, founder of GOODSTUPH; Doreen Neo, Chief Talent Officer, Mediacorp; and Sugandh Rakha, content creator from The Urban Fight.

THE PINWHEELS FINALISTS

Best Beauty and Fashion Video: Shawn Guek, Mothership, Vivien Sarah, TiffwithMi

Best Collaboration Video: Doo Daily, Mark Yeow, Mothership, RPProds

Best Comedy/Drama Video: Mothership, True Horror Stories POV, jayefunk TV, Dargoyaki

Best Food Recipe Video: 戀家習作, Miss Hippo, The Meatman Channel, Chef Bob Singapore

Best Lifestyle Video: BenRanAway, Chengdu Family, Shawneydepp, Vivien Sarah

Best Micro-Documentary/Non-Fiction Video: MOSG (2 entries), Our Grandfather Story, Chengdu Family

Best Podcast/Commentary Video: The Daily Ketchup Podcast, YEOLO, Unfiltered, Shawn Koh

Most Social Good Video: O plus by OGS, Our Grandfather Story, Viddsee, Shawneydepp

Most Innovative Video: Our Grandfather Story, The Mockingbird News Channel, Wah Banana, UXM

Best Tech/Gaming Video: Jeremy Tan, Games Haven, Shawn Koh, Motorist

Best Newcomer Video: Dargoyaki, Mqfish, Mark Yeow, The Daily Ketchup Podcast

Content Creator of the Year: mqfish, Unfiltered, Mark Yeow, 360 Entertainment Production

Content of the Year: 360 Entertainment Productions, UXM, Shawneydepp, The Mockingbird News Channel (open to public voting)

Most Popular Video: UXM, Mothership, 360 Entertainment Productions, Jude Young (open to public voting)

The Pinwheels will be held on Feb 11 and will be live-streamed on meWatch and MediaCorp’s Entertainment YouTube channel at 8pm. For more details, go here.