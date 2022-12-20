Mediacorp’s Pinwheels awards back for 2nd edition, now open for submissions

It’s time to celebrate the best in Singapore’s digital content creation scene with The Pinwheels returning for its second edition. Organised by Mediacorp and with support from YouTube, the Pinwheels is now open for submissions from anyone with a passion for video content creation – from aspiring YouTubers to professional filmmakers.

The second edition rides on the successful inaugural run held earlier this year, which received more than 300 strong submissions from both budding and seasoned content creators alike.

Those interested in taking part can submit their videos for The Pinwheels 2023 from now until Jan 15, 11.59pm. The videos can be in one of more of the following categories:

Best Beauty & Fashion Video

Best Collaboration Video

Best Drama Video

Best Lifestyle Video

Best Newcomer Video

Best Non-Fiction Video

Most Innovative Video

Most Social Good Video

Content of the Year

The submitted videos must have been produced in Singapore for the Singapore market and uploaded on any social media platform between Nov 1, 2021 and Oct 31, 2022. Applicants must be Singaporeans or Permanent Residents.

The submissions will be reviewed by a panel of industry professionals who will judge based on theatrical aspects such as motivation and inspiration behind the videos (20 per cent) and practical aspects such as the concept and the quality of the production (80 per cent).

At the prize ceremony held in February, local production company 360 Entertainment Productions won the coveted Content Creator of the Year award, together with a S$10,000 production grant and the Content of the Year award for its submission, Naam – Adi Penne (Duet) Official Video [4K]. The music video from the massively popular Mediacorp Tamil series Naam has racked up 250 million views on YouTube to date.

Parminder Singh, Mediacorp’s Chief Commercial and Digital Officer, said: “Mediacorp is excited to bring back The Pinwheels following the strong response seen during the inaugural run. We were truly amazed by the quality and depth of talent evident in many of the submissions received, and are thankful to all participants and partners for their support. Our vision is for The Pinwheels to be the platform that recognises the talents in our online creator community and puts Singapore on the world map of content creation, and we look forward to seeing more inspiring and engaging videos submitted in this second edition.”

Nominees will be revealed in February 2023 and winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Mar 3. Visit mediacorp.com.sg/pinwheels for more information and to submit your application.