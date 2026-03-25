Does 987 DJ Germaine Tan own the most expensive car in Mediacorp? The Muttons think so
She drives a Lamborghini Urus.
Class 95's Muttons – Justin Ang and Vernon A – reunite with their former producer and co-host, 987 DJ Germaine Tan in their new series Booty Call.
True to the show’s name, the 29-year-old sits at the boot of her car while answering the hosts’ questions. The questions asked? About owning a Lamborghini Urus.
And if you're wondering, yes, she swapped her S$500,000 Tesla Model X for the sleek super SUV ride.
Vernon A kicked things off by asking if she thinks people judge her when she drives around. "Some more you're so small, so people can barely see you, first of all. And they're like, is a kid driving a Lambo? Do people do that?" he said.
Chuckling, Tan replied: "I think they think 'should I call the police? Is this illegal?'"
She added: "I'm going to get slammed for saying this. I feel like it's quite an inconspicuous car."
Ang was quick to question that.
"What do you mean?" he asked, while Vernon A echoed the sentiment, pointing out that "it makes a lot of noise", given that it's a Lamborghini with a loud engine.
"It's not inconspicuous, my dear," he told her.
Inconspicuous for a Lamborghini... maybe?
Ang then said: "I think you have the title of owning the most expensive car in Mediacorp."
Tan revealed she once spotted a Ferrari in the car park, though she didn’t know who it belonged to.
"No, I think someone was just test driving and they just parked it there for a while then they left. No one in Mediacorp owns a Ferrari," quipped Vernon A, much to Tan's amusement.
According to Yes 933 DJ Hazelle Teo, they are right about Tan's car being the most expensive in that car park. She penned in the comments: "Her car is DEFINITELY the most expensive car in Mediacorp’s car park. Sometimes when i send my guests off, I make it a point to show them G’s car."
When asked how it feels to own "the most expensive car in the Mediacorp car park", Tan replied: "Sometimes when I park and if I see any bosses around, I will stay in my car until they leave."
"Just so you don't walk past them and your face says 'haha BMW'," joked Ang.
That's totally valid though – imagine pulling up to a meeting in a more posh car than your boss. That’s got to be awkward, right?
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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