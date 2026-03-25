Does 987 DJ Germaine Tan own the most expensive car in Mediacorp? The Muttons think so

Vernon A kicked things off by asking if she thinks people judge her when she drives around. "Some more you're so small, so people can barely see you, first of all. And they're like, is a kid driving a Lambo? Do people do that?" he said.

Chuckling, Tan replied: "I think they think 'should I call the police? Is this illegal?'"

She added: "I'm going to get slammed for saying this. I feel like it's quite an inconspicuous car."

Ang was quick to question that.

"What do you mean?" he asked, while Vernon A echoed the sentiment, pointing out that "it makes a lot of noise", given that it's a Lamborghini with a loud engine.

"It's not inconspicuous, my dear," he told her.

Inconspicuous for a Lamborghini... maybe?

Ang then said: "I think you have the title of owning the most expensive car in Mediacorp."

Tan revealed she once spotted a Ferrari in the car park, though she didn’t know who it belonged to.

"No, I think someone was just test driving and they just parked it there for a while then they left. No one in Mediacorp owns a Ferrari," quipped Vernon A, much to Tan's amusement.

According to Yes 933 DJ Hazelle Teo, they are right about Tan's car being the most expensive in that car park. She penned in the comments: "Her car is DEFINITELY the most expensive car in Mediacorp’s car park. Sometimes when i send my guests off, I make it a point to show them G’s car."