Mediacorp radio DJs broadcast 'live' from Orchard Road as part of F1 celebrations

If you're shopping along Orchard Road in these two weeks, keep an ear out for Mediacorp radio DJs broadcasting their shows live as part of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix celebrations.

meLISTEN – The Sound of Home started on Friday (Sep 23) outside Ngee Ann City, with LOVE972's Violet Fenying and co-host Patricia Mok, as well as 987's Sonia Chew, Joakim Gomez, Ann Nicole and Natasha.

The schedule for the rest of the broadcast days through Oct 2 below:

SATURDAY (SEP 24)

1pm to 2pm:: DJs Vimala and Kather from Oli 968, with appearances by artistes Baha and Sharon Shobana

2pm to 3pm: Ria 897 DJs Nity Baizura, Fadli Kamsani, Danial Shahrin, Saffwan Shah and Azlin Ali, with an appearance by singer Farhan Shah

4pm to 5pm: DJz RZ and TG from Warna 942

6pm to 7pm: GOLD 905 DJs Mike Kasem, Vernetta Lopez, Denise Tan, Philip Chew, Catherine Robert and Mr X

SUNDAY (SEP 25)

5pm to 8pm: YES 933 DJs Zhong Kunhua and Hazelle Teo, with an appearance by actor Qi Yuwu