Mediacorp radio DJs broadcast 'live' from Orchard Road as part of F1 celebrations
There will also be a party featuring homegrown acts like Dharni, Fariz Jabba and The Freshman.
If you're shopping along Orchard Road in these two weeks, keep an ear out for Mediacorp radio DJs broadcasting their shows live as part of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix celebrations.
meLISTEN – The Sound of Home started on Friday (Sep 23) outside Ngee Ann City, with LOVE972's Violet Fenying and co-host Patricia Mok, as well as 987's Sonia Chew, Joakim Gomez, Ann Nicole and Natasha.
The schedule for the rest of the broadcast days through Oct 2 below:
SATURDAY (SEP 24)
1pm to 2pm:: DJs Vimala and Kather from Oli 968, with appearances by artistes Baha and Sharon Shobana
2pm to 3pm: Ria 897 DJs Nity Baizura, Fadli Kamsani, Danial Shahrin, Saffwan Shah and Azlin Ali, with an appearance by singer Farhan Shah
4pm to 5pm: DJz RZ and TG from Warna 942
6pm to 7pm: GOLD 905 DJs Mike Kasem, Vernetta Lopez, Denise Tan, Philip Chew, Catherine Robert and Mr X
SUNDAY (SEP 25)
5pm to 8pm: YES 933 DJs Zhong Kunhua and Hazelle Teo, with an appearance by actor Qi Yuwu
SATURDAY (OCT 1)
2pm to 3pm: 987 DJs Kimberly Wang, Gerald Koh, Maya Davidov, Germaine Tan and Avery Yeo
3pm to 4pm: CLASS 95 DJs Yasminne Cheng and John Klass
4pm to 5pm: LOVE 972 DJs Dennis Chew, Marcus Chin and Mark Lee
5pm to 6pm: DJs Khim Oei and Gaitri Vijay from Symphony 924, with performances by saxophonist Samuel Phua and Abigail Sin, and the Orkes Sri Temasek ensemble
7pm to 8pm: Oli 958 DJs Ravi and Haleema, with artist appearances by Suthasini and Sathiya
SUNDAY (OCT 2)
3pm to 4pm: CLASS 96 DJs Yasminne Cheng and John Klass
6pm to 7pm: DJs Mike Kasem, Vernetta Lopez, Denise Tan, Philip Chew, Catherine Roberts and Mr X from GOLD 905
Looking for a little more action? Pop by *SCAPE Bandstand on Sep 24 from 8pm to 10.30pm to party with DJs Sonia Chew, Joakim Gomez, Azura Goh, Hazelle Teo and Krysta Joy, featuring performances by homegrown acts like Dharni, Shigga Shay, Fariz Jabba and The Freshman.