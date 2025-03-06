New Mediacorp Screen Awards will honour behind-the-scenes talent in Singapore's entertainment industry

This August, those who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes in Singapore productions will get their turn in the spotlight thanks to the inaugural Mediacorp Screen Awards.

Set to take place on Aug 29 in a closed-door ceremony, the Mediacorp Screen Awards will honour creative professionals within each of the Chinese, Malay, and Indian production communities.

Previously presented respectively at Mediacorp’s award ceremonies Star Awards, Pesta Perdana and Pradhana Vizha, the new celebration will see 24 awards presented across eight categories for each of the three abovementioned production communities:

Best Direction (Drama)

Best Direction (Entertainment)

Best Cinematography (Drama)

Best Cinematography (Entertainment)

Best Screenplay (Drama)

Best Research Writing (Entertainment)

Best Editing (Drama)

Best Editing (Entertainment)

Nominations for the Mediacorp Screen Awards 2025 will be open until Apr 3. The rules and regulations of entry can be found on this website. The final nominees will be announced in June and all awards will be judged by a panel of industry veterans.

In a statement, Mediacorp's chief customer and corporate development officer Angeline Poh said: "At the heart of every successful programme is a shared aspiration among creative minds to entertain and inspire through storytelling.

"The Mediacorp Screen Awards is the latest in our commitment to shine a spotlight on these behind-the-scenes talent, and to build a vibrant, inclusive ecosystem that reflects the best of Singapore’s artistic excellence with all its cultural richness.”