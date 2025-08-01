Mediacorp celebrates SG60 with exciting events and programmes including a concert featuring Kit Chan and Taufik Batisah

If you can’t make it in person, catch the concert on Aug 16 at 7.30pm on mewatch, Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube and Channel 5.

The celebration continues through Mediacorp’s SG60 content slate, spotlighting stories that honour our resilience, heritage and growing identity.

One such programme is the heartwarming English documentary series On The Red Dot: Museum of U & Me, featuring hosts Gurmit Singh and Oon Shu An as they explore personal stories behind everyday objects found in Singapore homes.

Another is the CNA docuseries Shaping Tomorrow, which showcases local brands shaping Singapore’s future.

Sports fans can catch two world-class events airing on mewatch and Channel 5. First up, the World Aquatics Championships – Singapore 2025, which runs until Aug 3. Then, there's the Toyota World Para Swimming Championships – Singapore 2025, which takes place from Sep 21 to 27 and will feature over 600 top para swimmers from more than 60 nations, including our very own world champion, Yip Pin Xiu.

If you're a foodie, check out the results of the SG60 makan culture campaign to find out which are the top spots for your favourite local dishes. You just might find your new favourite chicken rice or prata joint.

Also, look out for a multilingual musical tribute filmed across iconic heartland locations, that celebrates everyday Singaporeans through a vibrant medley of song and dance. You can watch the video now on mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Then head to TikTok and Instagram to catch the #ThisIsOurSG series to find out what “home” means to Singaporeans from all walks of life – through short-form interviews and visuals.

For more information on Mediacorp’s National Day-related offerings, please visit sg60.mediacorp.sg.