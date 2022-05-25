Thai drama fans rejoice: 200 hours of content coming to Mediacorp channels

Are you a fan of Thai-language programmes who has struggled to find your daily dose of content? You can look forward to it being significantly more accessible, real soon.

Mediacorp announced on Wednesday (May 25) that it has signed a mutual content acquisition deal with The One Enterprise, a subsidiary of GMM Grammy, Thailand’s biggest media conglomerate.

As part of the agreement, around 200 hours worth of drama content will be made available on the free-to-air Channel U and streaming platform meWATCH including Only You I Need (Krachao Sida), one of The One Enterprise’s highest-rated primetime dramas in 2021, starting from this July.

Content from The One Enterprise will be available in dual sound – Chinese and Thai – for fans in Singapore to enjoy.

At the same time, around 180 hours of programming from Mediacorp – including popular dramas like Hello From The Other Side and A Quest To Heal – will be dubbed in Thai for audiences there and made available on the weekend primetime belt on TV channel GMM25, as well as One 31 and GMM 25’s YouTube channel from May 29.

Thai audiences can also look forward to variety shows such as Battle @ Water Margin and King Of Culinary.

Said Mediacorp’s chief content officer Virginia Lim: “This deal is testament to the quality of Mediacorp’s content and our strengths at telling authentic local stories that also resonate with overseas audiences. In bringing in popular titles from The One Enterprise, we continue to cater to the tastes and preferences of viewers who enjoy watching Thai dramas.”

The One Enterprise’s group chief marketing officer Rafah Damrongchaitham added in the media release: “The One Enterprise is committed to constantly widening our consumer base and distributing content to an international audience. We are therefore pleased to embark on this content partnership with Mediacorp, which marks a new milestone for The One Enterprise and is testament to the global appeal of our content."