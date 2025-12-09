New Mediacorp reality dating series seeking applicants who are best friends

Are you single and ready to find love – with the help of your bestie? Mediacorp is currently seeking applicants for its new dating series, Wingman, which will see duos, comprising a "Single" and a "Wingman", embark on a group dating experience in which finding love is a team effort.

As one searches for romance among other participants, their best friend will act as their wingman, offering perspective and support.

Selected participants will receive accommodation, meals and logistical support during the filming period and stand a chance to win a slate of attractive prizes.

To join Wingman, participants will need to meet the following requirements:

Aged 21 to 35 (as of Jan 31, 2026)

Legal resident of Southeast Asia

Available to film in Singapore for approximately two to three weeks in March 2026

Fluent in English

Both participants ("Single" and "Wingman") must be single (not in a committed or uncommitted relationship)

Both participants ("Single" and "Wingman") must be of the same sex

Those interested can submit their applications via this page from now till Jan 31, 2026.

In a statement, Angeline Poh, Mediacorp's chief customer and corporate development officer, said: “Wingman is a standout addition to our growing slate of original unscripted entertainment. The inclusion of best friends in the search for love reflects a slice of reality and offers a refreshing twist to the typical singles-centric show format that we’re familiar with.”

Wingman is set to premiere in the first half of 2026.