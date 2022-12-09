Mediacorp wins Terrestrial Broadcaster of the Year at Asian Television Awards 2022, snags 8 awards in total

Mediacorp took home the Asian Television Awards (ATA)’s biggest prize – Terrestrial Broadcaster of the Year – on Thursday (Dec 8) at Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore.

The winners of all the Technical and Programming categories were announced during the ATA Gala Dinner – the second of two in-person events held to celebrate the best in Asian entertainment.

“We are honoured to be named Terrestrial Broadcaster of the Year at the Asian Television Awards 2022. This distinction would not have been possible without the hard work, dedication and tireless pursuit of excellence by everyone in the Mediacorp family,” said Mediacorp CEO, Tham Loke Kheng. “We also thank our partners for their support and will draw inspiration from this win as we continue to create engaging, quality content for our audiences.”

This massive win brings Mediacorp’s total award haul to a whopping eight. The national broadcaster clinched seven other awards on Dec 1 at the ATA Live Show where the winners of the Entertainment and Performance categories were announced at the Aliw Theater in Pasay City, Philippines.