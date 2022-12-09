Mediacorp wins Terrestrial Broadcaster of the Year at Asian Television Awards 2022, snags 8 awards in total
This massive win brings Mediacorp’s total ATA award haul to a whopping eight, including Best Actress in a Leading Role for Eswari Gunasagar and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Jeffrey Xu.
Mediacorp took home the Asian Television Awards (ATA)’s biggest prize – Terrestrial Broadcaster of the Year – on Thursday (Dec 8) at Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore.
The winners of all the Technical and Programming categories were announced during the ATA Gala Dinner – the second of two in-person events held to celebrate the best in Asian entertainment.
“We are honoured to be named Terrestrial Broadcaster of the Year at the Asian Television Awards 2022. This distinction would not have been possible without the hard work, dedication and tireless pursuit of excellence by everyone in the Mediacorp family,” said Mediacorp CEO, Tham Loke Kheng. “We also thank our partners for their support and will draw inspiration from this win as we continue to create engaging, quality content for our audiences.”
This massive win brings Mediacorp’s total award haul to a whopping eight. The national broadcaster clinched seven other awards on Dec 1 at the ATA Live Show where the winners of the Entertainment and Performance categories were announced at the Aliw Theater in Pasay City, Philippines.
The other wins include Eswari Gunasagar, who took home the prize for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of a mixed martial arts fighter caught up in an underground fight tournament in Vasantham’s Tamil series Fearless Heart, also titled Achamillai Manamae.
Norman Ishak clinched the award for Best Actor Leading Male Performance – Digital for Mediacorp’s Malay series Identiti while 987FM DJ Sonia Chew took home Best Host/Presenter – Digital for the second season of the podcast Men, Explain.
Rounding up Mediacorp’s wins were Darren Lim for Best Current Affairs Presenter (Cooking For A Cause: India Patients), Inside Crime Scene: Inside The Mind Of A Serial Killer for Best Digital Non-Fiction Programme/Series and Ekspedisi Ekstrem for Best Lifestyle Programme.
“What? Really? Me? Am I dreaming? Are you sure? ARGHH I am going to cry!” wrote Best Actress winner Eswari in an Instagram post. “Those were the things running in my head when they called out my name! And I’m still in disbelief that I won!... I told myself ‘Eswari you are going to make it to that (ATV) list’ and five years later, here I am. With a heart full of gratitude, faith and love.
Yes, the universe heard me.”
Best Actor winner Norman Ishak also took to Instagram to share his feelings. “Didn't see it coming. Not one bit. Especially after seeing all the other amazing nominees,” he wrote. ”But I'm super thankful and grateful for this. Proud to represent my country. Proud to represent my community.”