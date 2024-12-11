Actress Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly break up weeks after pregnancy announcement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have split. The 38-year-old actress and the 34-year-old music star have called time on their romance, months before the arrival of their baby, TMZ reports.

According to the entertainment site, the celebrity duo – who went public with their romance back in June 2020 – decided to end their relationship over the Thanksgiving weekend, when they travelled to Vail, Colorado, together.

Fox and the musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, haven't actually seen each other since the Thanksgiving weekend.

In November, Fox announced her pregnancy via a social media post. This is the couple's first child together.



The actress – who already has Noah, 12, Bodhi, ten, and Journey, eight, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green – shared photos of her growing baby bump and her positive pregnancy test on Instagram.



Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, 34, met for the first time on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass, the 2021 crime thriller film. They announced their engagement in January 2022.