Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly engaged: She said yes and then they 'drank each other's blood'
The Transformers actress announced the news on Jan 12, a day after the musician proposed with a diamond and emerald ring.
Celebrity couple Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged after more than a year of dating. The 35-year-old Transformers actress made the announcement on social media on Wednesday (Jan 12), posting a video of the proposal, which took place the day before.
And, staying true to their personas of two people madly in love, she shared that they "drank each other's blood" after she said yes.
In her caption, Fox told the story of how the couple had sat under the same banyan tree in July 2020 and asked for magic, and how “a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him”.
She added: “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. ... and then we drank each other's blood."
Fox included a clip of the proposal, where the 31-year-old singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, got down on one knee to pop the question.
In his own post announcing the engagement, Kelly revealed a close-up look at Fox's ring, which he helped design. He shared that it was actually two rings – one with emerald (her birth stone) and the other with diamond (his birth stone) – which are "set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love”.
The couple first met on set while filming a Randall Emmett movie, Midnight In The Switchgrass, in early 2020. Since getting together, they have often talked about their deep love and connection and are often photographed engaging in public displays of affection.
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were among the first few to congratulate the couple. Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Kelly's producer and Blink-182 musician, Travis Barker, and the two couples have often posted photos of their joint dates.
Fox has three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly has a daughter from a previous relationship.