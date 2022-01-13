Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly engaged: She said yes and then they 'drank each other's blood'

Celebrity couple Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged after more than a year of dating. The 35-year-old Transformers actress made the announcement on social media on Wednesday (Jan 12), posting a video of the proposal, which took place the day before.

And, staying true to their personas of two people madly in love, she shared that they "drank each other's blood" after she said yes.

In her caption, Fox told the story of how the couple had sat under the same banyan tree in July 2020 and asked for magic, and how “a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him”.