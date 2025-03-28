Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcome a baby girl

Fox first announced her pregnancy via a social media post in November.

The actress – who already has three kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green – shared photos of her growing baby bump and her positive pregnancy test on Instagram.



Fox and Machine Gun Kelly – whose real name is Colson Baker – met for the first time on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass, the 2021 crime thriller film.

In January 2022, Fox took to social media to announce their engagement, and to reflect on the journey they had been through together.

In the caption, Fox – who previously suffered a miscarriage – wrote on Instagram: "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

The celebrity duo split in 2024, and hours before announcing the birth of their daughter, Green slammed Kelly on social media.

The 51-year-old Green shared a screenshot of a message that Kelly previously sent to him, chastising the actor for asking when his baby with Foix was due.